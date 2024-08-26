Al-Futtaim IKEA expands in Abu Dhabi with a second small store format at Dalma Mall

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 5:14 PM

Al-Futtaim IKEA recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest small store at Dalma Mall in Abu Dhabi. This milestone comes just weeks after the successful launch of its first store in City Center Fujairah, marking the second new location in a month. This expansion highlights IKEA's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence and providing functional, affordable home furnishings in the UAE.

Vinod Jayan, managing director of Al-Futtaim IKEA, led the store opening ceremony. Elated at the occasion and looking forward to marking yet another milestone in the UAE, he said, "Having been in the region for over 34 years, we are excited to further expand our presence with the launch of our second small store format in Dalma Mall, following the success of our first in Al Wahda Mall. This new store at Dalma Mall not only reflects our dedication to providing affordable and stylish home solutions but also strengthens our connection with the local community. By bringing the IKEA experience closer to even more residents, we continue to make quality home furnishings accessible to all in Abu Dhabi."

A new hub for convenience and inspiration

Covering an expansive area of 50,000 sq ft., the new small store is designed to offer convenience and inspiration. The self-service furniture area ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, enabling customers to easily find, choose, and collect items without waiting for assistance. This setup aims to save time and provide a seamless shopping journey, simplifying the process of transforming living spaces with the diverse range of products.

Home solutions with a focus on sustainability and local preferences

With a carefully curated selection of close to 5,000 products, including 32% sustainable items, the store caters specifically to the preferences of the local community. From cozy bedrooms to inspirational living rooms, functional dining spaces to efficient kitchen essentials, and even a delightful range for their youngest customers – every section has been designed keeping the customers in mind. For those looking for even more options, IKEA’s friendly co-workers are always on hand to assist in ordering from the entire range, ensuring that every need is met. A culinary delight The new store in Dalma Mall also features a delightful array of food and beverage options, offering a comprehensive shopping and dining experience. Whether customers are exploring the showroom for home furnishing ideas, navigating through the market hall for unique finds, or enjoying a treat at the Swedish Bistro, Al-Futtaim IKEA wants every visit to be special. Speaking on the occasion, Bhupinder Singh, general manager and CFO of Dalma Mall, said, "It is an absolute delight to house one of the world’s renowned home furnishing brand, Al-Futtaim IKEA at Dalma Mall. This new store is a key addition to our ongoing efforts to enhance the shopping experience and solidify our position as Abu Dhabi’s Favourite Mall. With this collaboration, we are strengthening the mall’s retail mix and better serving the diverse needs of our community. It highlights our commitment to creating a vibrant and engaging environment for Abu Dhabi’s dynamic, multicultural population further redefining the mall experience. We are confident that the addition of Al-Futtaim IKEA will drive increased footfall and business opportunities, quickly becoming a favourite destination for families seeking quality and stylish home solutions. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing a superior and holistic shopping journey, ensuring Dalma Mall remains at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s retail landscape." Jayan wrapped up the event by expressing, "The support and trust from our customers drives us to expand and innovate. Our main goal has always been to cater to the specific preferences of the local community, and this new store exemplifies that dedication. We are confident that our presence in Dalma Mall will not only enhance the local retail landscape but also become a favourite destination for families looking for affordable and stylish home solutions."

For more information, please visit www.ikea.ae.