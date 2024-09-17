Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company and BYD celebrate second state-of-the-art discovery showroom

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 4:08 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 4:10 PM

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, in collaboration with BYD, the global leader in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales, recently celebrated the official opening of their newest showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road (SZR). This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies the brand’s unwavering commitment to advancing electric mobility in the UAE and aligns with the government’s ambitious goal of having over 40,000 EVs on the road by 2030.

As part of BYD’s 'Closer to You' strategy, the showroom is strategically located to provide greater accessibility and convenience to customers across Dubai, allowing them to explore the brand’s most cutting-edge line-up of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The showroom has been operational for one month and has already clocked an impressive number of more than 1,000 walk-ins and test drive bookings, a testament to the remarkable demand for BYD and green mobility within the UAE.

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to open more showrooms, after-sales workshops and start providing mobile van servicing in the UAE in 2025 to further strengthen the e-mobility ecosystem and drive mass adoption. By the end of the year, the company aims to cover 90 per cent of the UAE market, with a strong presence in all the Emirates.

Since its inception, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company has witnessed significant success, achieving around 2,000 sales, and attracting 5,000 showroom visits at its first location in Dubai Festival City. The UAE website continues to draw substantial interest with over 1.3 million visits and more than 22,000 leads generated, further demonstrating BYD’s growing popularity in the region.

Visitors at the official SZR showroom opening also had an exclusive opportunity to preview the highly anticipated YangWang U8, marking its first-ever appearance in the UAE. The YangWang U8 is a luxury electric SUV by BYD, combining a 1,100-horsepower quad-motor system with advanced off-road capabilities, including “crab mode” lateral movement. It features a modern, premium design, a high-tech interior, and a significant driving range. It reflects BYD’s aim to offer electric and hybrid vehicles to suit every driver, from low-cost entry models to this top-end option. It will go on sale in the UAE in 2025. Hasan Nergiz, managing director at Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, commented: "Since launching in the UAE last year, we have experienced an overwhelming market response. In just one month at this new showroom, we’ve already had a record number of walk-ins and test drive bookings, driven by its prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, showing the huge interest and demand for eco-conscious driving and innovative technology in the UAE. Our focus moving forward is accessibility, therefore by the end of the year, we aim to cover 90 per cent of the market within 15 kilometers of a BYD showroom, with new locations opening in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah. We’re also aiming to expand our after-sales services and introduce mobile servicing, allowing customers to service their vehicles at their convenience, at home or on-the-go. This initiative is a major step in making the transition to EVs even more convenient in the region." AD Huang, general manager of BYD Middle East and Africa, added: "The opening of this second BYD showroom in the UAE underscores our ongoing commitment to sustainable mobility in the region. This new facility on the iconic Sheikh Zayed Road is a significant milestone in our expansion, as we aim to offer more accessible and innovative electric vehicle solutions to meet the growing demand in the UAE."

For more information, please visit byduae.ae