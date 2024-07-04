E-Paper

Al-Futtaim Automotive hosts vital sustainability dialogue in its first-ever podcast series – ‘Let’s Talk Mobility’

Based on the strong demand and appetite from audiences to learn about sustainability and the green mobility movement witnessed at COP28, the podcast features interviews with major global trailblazers

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 5:21 PM

One of the UAE’s biggest automotive enterprises and a company committed to pioneering the future of mobility and sustainability in the country, Al-Futtaim Automotive has almost finished season one of its pioneering podcast series that celebrates the inspirational journeys of trailblazers driving positive change.

The podcast series called ‘Let’s Talk Mobility’ will feature 10 episodes. The first five episodes were recorded at COP28 in Dubai.


Steered by the growing calls for emission-free transportation and a rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, the automotive industry is in a major transformative phase. The podcast series aims to dig deep into the sustainability transitions that global leaders are orchestrating across sectors - automotive to transportation to environmental.

The series is hosted by Mousub Shashaa, founder and CEO of ArabGT, featuring a stellar line-up of guest speakers including:


  • Thomas Ingenlath, CEO, Polestar
  • Karin Svensson, chief sustainability officer, Volvo Group
  • Fredrika Klarén, head of sustainability, Polestar
  • Aravind Mani, co-founder and CEO, River
  • Anders Kärrberg, head of sustainability, Volvo Cars and Jonas Otterheim, head of Climate Action, Volvo Cars
  • Nadia Rouchdy, head of climate programme, Emirates Nature-WWF
  • Salman Hussain, co-founder and CEO, FUSE.ae
  • Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder, Goumbook
  • A D Huang, general manager – Middle East and Africa, BYD

Since airing, the Let’s Talk Mobility podcast has been extremely well-received by audiences, achieving a record 691K views across all platforms, reaffirming the appetite for sustainability-driven content within the region.

The episodes are available to listen and watch on Spotify (@al-futtaim-automotive) and YouTube (@alfuttaimautogroup).

Katib Belkhodja, director of customer centricity, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared on the series, "As an industry stakeholder and a market leader, we have a primary responsibility of facilitating vital discussions and elevate the customer understanding on crucial topics that impact not only the daily commute but also the future of our planet. Our podcast series aims to address this through insightful discussions with leading trailblazers."



