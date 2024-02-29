Al Bandar Rotana wins Red Star Quality Award 2023

Digital extension of original Italian masterpieces — for collectors, museums, and galleries
Al Bandar Rotana, a five-star hotel with a prime waterfront outlook, has been awarded the prestigious Red Star Quality Award 2023, marking a huge achievement in the hospitality sector.
Each year, this coveted recognition is granted to the 150 most sought-after DER Touristik hotels worldwide, based on customer ratings, recommendations on hotel rating portals, guest surveys, and customer feedback.
"We are thrilled to share that our property has secured its place among the top 150 leading destinations in the world," Ayman Ashor, General Manager of Al Bandar Rotana Dubai, said.
“This remarkable achievement is the outcome of exceptional dedication and outstanding performance of our incredible team.
“We extend our gratitude to our loyal guests and customers whose invaluable feedback and support have contributed to our success.
“This prestigious award celebrates Al Bandar Rotana's dedication to excellence, innovation, and the delivery of exceptional services to guests from across the globe.
“We are deeply committed to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality and innovation in our services," Ashor added.
He noted that this award not only recognises Al Bandar Rotana Dubai's success over the past year but also sets a new benchmark for other hotels to aspire towards. It highlights the importance of customer satisfaction and innovation in the evolving hospitality industry.
Al Bandar Rotana Dubai stands out for its strategic location, luxurious amenities, and exceptional service standards, making it a preferred choice for travellers seeking comfort and elegance. The hotel's commitment to excellence is evident in its meticulous attention to detail, from the design of its rooms and suites to its culinary offerings and recreational facilities.
Al Bandar Rotana Dubai extends its gratitude to its guests for their support and feedback, which played a huge role for winning this distinguished award. The hotel remains dedicated to enhancing its services and continuing to provide exceptional experiences for all guests.
