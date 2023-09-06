Al Bandar Rotana Hotel Dubai unveils special campaign on Emirati Women's Day

As a part of this initiative, DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City embarks on a 72-Hour fusion of business and pleasure
In a groundbreaking initiative designed to celebrate Emirati Women's Day and honour Dubai as the world's safest city for women, Al Bandar Rotana Hotel Dubai is proud to announce its latest campaign — "Dubai: A Pink Paradise for Every Woman."
Inspired by the worldwide trend of 'Barbie Pink', the campaign brings art and social awareness together. Al Bandar Rotana has collaborated with renowned artists to produce a unique, pink-themed skyline painting of Dubai, emphasising the city as a sanctuary of security and empowerment for women globally.
Three Messages, One Artwork
This one-of-a-kind artwork serves three purposes — recognising Emirati Women's Day, honouring Dubai's status as a safe haven for women, and embracing the international fascination with the color pink. This campaign aims to resonate with women from all walks of life, locally and globally, and to celebrate the freedoms and security Dubai offers them.
"In a city that thrives on innovation and diversity, we are thrilled to mark Emirati Women's Day with a campaign that speaks to both the local community and the world," Ayman Ashor, General Manager at Al Bandar Rotana, said.
"Dubai: A Pink Paradise for Every Woman is our tribute to the resilience, strength, and grace of women in Dubai and across the globe. We invite you to come and see the artwork which will be showcased at the club lounge at the 18th floor and Gusto Italian Restaurant lobby," he said.
