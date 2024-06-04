Al Ansari Exchange reports remarkable increase in issuance of TravelCards

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM

Al Ansari Exchange, the largest remittance and foreign exchange company in the UAE, and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services Group, has announced a significant 24 per cent increase in the issuance of its multicurrency prepaid TravelCards and a 28 per cent increase in the load value during the first four months of the year compared to the same period last year.

This substantial growth underscores the company's commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and aligns with the UAE’s national digital transformation initiatives.

The multicurrency prepaid TravelCard, a convenient and secure alternative to carrying cash, allows travellers to load up to 23 different currencies onto a single card, making it an ideal companion for international travel. Popular currencies loaded onto the TravelCard include euros, US dollars, British pounds, and Canadian dollars, catering to UAE residents travelling to destinations like the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada. This product has been widely acclaimed for its ease of use, competitive exchange rates, and robust security features, which have contributed to its growing popularity among travellers.

Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response to our multicurrency prepaid TravelCards,” said Ali Al Najjar, COO of Al Ansari Exchange. “This growth is a testament to our continuous efforts to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of our customers. As the UAE champions digital transformation across all sectors, we are proud to contribute by enhancing the digital financial solutions available to our customers.”

The increase in TravelCard issuance can be attributed to several factors, including the resurgence of international travel, the competitive exchange rates, the rising demand for secure and flexible travel money options, and Al Ansari Exchange's strategic marketing initiatives. Additionally, the company has expanded its network of branches and enhanced its digital platforms, making it easier for customers to access and manage their TravelCards. Al Ansari Exchange's focus on digital innovation is in line with the UAE’s Vision 2021 and the broader national agenda to promote a smart economy. By leveraging advanced technology and digital tools, Al Ansari Exchange ensures that its products and services meet the highest standards of efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction.

Al Ansari Exchange remains dedicated to offering a diverse range of financial products and services that cater to the needs of its diverse clientele. The company continues to invest in technology and customer service excellence to ensure a seamless and satisfactory experience for all users.