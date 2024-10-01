Al Ansari Exchange announces winter promotion with major prizes, including a dream home

Ali Al Najjar, chief operating officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said Al Ansari Exchange is dedicated to providing exceptional value and enhancing the customer experience.

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM

Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE’s largest remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC, has announced the launch of its winter promotion, running from October 1 to December 31, 2024.

This campaign offers customers the chance to win incredible prizes, including a Dream Home, a brand new Jetour T2 SUV, and weekly holiday packages.

Customers who send money through the Al Ansari Exchange App, branches, or make any qualifying transaction will automatically be entered into a draw for the Dream Home grand prize, as well as 12 weekly holiday packages.

Additionally, by making a second qualifying transaction within 7 days and using the promo code generated on their receipt, customers can enter a separate draw for a brand new Jetour T2. Transactions completed using the Al Ansari Exchange App will be entitled to three entries in all draws. The winter promotion is presented in partnership with Bank Alfalah, Jetour UAE, a partner of Elite Group Holding, and Travelwings.

To qualify for the promotion, send money through the Al Ansari Exchange App, branches, smart counters or the eExchange.ae portal. Other qualifying transactions include foreign currency exchange, National Bonds purchases of Dh1,000 and above, Al Ansari Exchange TravelCard and FlexiblePay card purchases and reloads, as well as payments for air tickets and holiday packages with Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, and others. Ali Al Najjar, chief operating officer at Al Ansari Exchange, said, “We are excited to launch our winter promotion as a way to express our gratitude to our loyal customers. At Al Ansari Exchange, we are dedicated to providing exceptional value and enhancing the customer experience. This promotion is a celebration of our commitment to rewarding our customers for their continued trust and support. We take this opportunity to thank all our partners for their support and contribution.” The winner for the dream home will be announced on January 9, 2025, while the Jetour T2 SUV winner will be announced on January 6, 2025.

For more information, visit https://alansariexchange.com/promotions/.