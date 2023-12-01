Ajyal International School, MBZ Abu Dhabi students secures Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 1:00 PM

Ajyal International School MBZ has received the 2023 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards for students who have demonstrated academic excellence in their exam performance in the 2022-23 examination series. The 2023 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards are presented to those learners who have achieved the highest subject mark in their country, in the region, and around the world.

The 2023 Outstanding Pearson Learner Awards were received by Mohammad Al Bataineh, who got the 'highest mark in the world' in Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary Mathematics. Further, Abdullah Albojoum received the “highest mark in the world” in Edexcel International Advanced Subsidiary Arabic. Both Mohammad and Abdullah received certificates from Pearson Edexcel in recognition of their academic excellence.

The 2023 High Achievers Awards went to Mallak Al Bataineh in the GCE Advanced Level/International Advanced Level with three A* in Mathematics, Biology, and Chemistry, as well as Fadil Elbshari in the GCE Advanced Level/International Advanced Level 3A* in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. Zeyad Elsayed received all A*’s in his IGCSEs.