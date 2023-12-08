Ajman University launches International Arab Conference on Information Technology (ACIT 2023)

Published: Fri 8 Dec 2023, 9:52 AM

Under the patronage of Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Ajman, Ajman University launched the International Arab Conference on Information Technology (ACIT'2023) in its 24th edition. The conference will be held until December 8, in collaboration with the Colleges of Computer and Information Society affiliated with the Association of Arab Universities. Additionally, the event was held in partnership with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) —UAE Section.

Prof Khaled Assaleh, vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Honorary Chair of the conference, prof Amr Ezzat Salameh, secretary general of the Association of Arab Universities, and prof Muhammed Hassan, secretary general of the Colleges of Computing and Information Society (CCIS), attended the event.

The conference witnessed the participation of 140 researchers, with over 140 research papers presented in 24 scientific sessions over three days. Elite researchers and academics from prestigious universities from 25 countries actively engaged in discussions worldwide, addressing the latest innovations, developments, and applications across various fields of information technology.

The conference included four keynote presentations conducted by world-renowned scholars form top universities in which they covered a diverse range of topics, with a primary focus on the role of technology and artificial intelligence and their impact across various fields, including education, healthcare, and the environment. Additionally, the sessions addressed the utilisation of the IoT to enhance the growth of various industries, along with a discussion on the significant applications of innovative machine learning.

Prof Assaleh, emphasised the importance of digital transformation across vital sectors through collaborative efforts. He highlighted the significance of collaboration between educational institutions and leading technology companies to achieve sustainable progress in various fields, including health, education, and the economy. Moreover, he stressed the importance of developing specialised human capital in information technology and artificial intelligence by providing advanced and specialised educational programs, covering modern concepts in technology, such as data analysis, machine learning, computer networks, programming, and cybersecurity.

Prof Amr Ezzat Salameh, affirmed that the world is currently undergoing a significant and rapid transformation in the field of information technology. He highlighted that this progress heavily relies on digital transformation, communication technology, and information technology. He pointed out that the future of jobs in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing rapidly, necessitating additional efforts to develop and enhance students' skills. He emphasised the importance of providing them with the latest educational resources and programmes, enabling them to compete and confront the challenges of the modern job market.

Prof Mohammed Hassan spoke about the history and major achievements of ACIT in its 24 editions and the impact it had on the research productivity of researchers in the Arab World as a result of their interaction with top international researchers.

Ajman University is dedicated to enhancing its faculty and students’ knowledge in the field of information technology and keeping up with the latest developments in artificial intelligence by hosting international conferences for the exchange of ideas and experiences among experts and specialists. Additionally, the university encourages students to actively participate in technical competitions and provides them with an interactive learning environment to enhance their personal and professional development.