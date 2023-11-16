Ajman University earns two top ranks in the prestigious Shanghai Global Ranking of academic subjects

Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:03 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 1:04 PM

Ajman University is proud to announce that it has been ranked as the #1 university in the UAE for undergraduate studies by subject for pharmacy and pharmaceutical sciences by Shanghai Ranking, one of the most prestigious research-focused academic rankings globally.

Ajman University was also ranked #2 in the UAE by subject for computer science and engineering, making it a double achievement in what is considered the gold standard of research-oriented academic rankings globally. Ajman University has been ranked among the top 401-500 institutions worldwide for both these subjects.

The ranking also reveals that AU has attained the top position in the UAE in the research influence (CNCl) indicator for both subjects, as well as the top position in the International Collaboration (IC) indicator for the subject computer science and engineering.

Shanghai Ranking’s 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) includes rankings of universities in 55 subjects across natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences, and social sciences.

More than 5,000 universities from 104 countries and regions were evaluated and more than 1,900 were finally listed in the highly meticulous and rigorous methodology of GRAS 2023.

The GRAS rankings use a range of objective academic indicators and third-party data to measure the performance of world universities across various subjects, including research output, research influence, international collaboration, research quality, and international academic awards.

Ajman University’s remarkable scores in all these indicators helped it make its debut in the Shanghai Ranking by achieving 2 top ranks.

The achievement adds to Ajman University’s reputation as one of the fastest growing universities in the region and globally, registering an impressive performance in several key global academic rankings.