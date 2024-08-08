Ajmal Perfumes and Threads unveil new children's fragrances

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 6:32 PM

Ajmal Perfumes, the renowned fragrance house with a legacy spanning seven decades is all set to welcome students back-to-school, with its new collection Whiffs of Wonder, a line of six enchanting fragrances featuring scents such as Lady Farasha, Little Prince, Hannah Banana, Adventure Bay, Pink Princess, and Sea Cruiser, which is tailored for children and now available at all Ajmal stores across UAE and Kidzania.

Building on the success of Ajmal’s previous collaboration with KidZania Dubai, where children engaged in the art of perfume making, we have now partnered with Threads. The brand known for its high-quality school apparel, now joins forces with Ajmal to offer parents a one-stop shopping experience. This collaboration allows parents to seamlessly purchase school uniforms and children's fragrances together, adding an extra touch of magic to their back-to-school preparations.

Each fragrance from the Whiffs of Wonder is thoughtfully crafted to evoke joy, innocence, and a sense of adventure, making the start of the school year even more special.

Focusing on children’s fragrances, Ajmal Perfumes ensures that each scent not only appeals to young senses but also prioritises safety and gentleness for young skin. The formulations are carefully developed with high-quality ingredients to offer a pleasant scent experience that is both engaging and comforting for children.

Abdulla Ajmal, CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch: "At Ajmal Perfumes, our mission is to create fragrances that resonate deeply with our customers. With our new collection, ‘Whiffs of Wonder,’ we’re excited to introduce young consumers to the art of fine fragrances. Our goal is to integrate these scents into their daily routines, encouraging self-expression and bringing joy to their everyday moments." Jacques Wessel Rheeder, MD of Threads, added: "Partnering with Ajmal Perfumes extends our commitment to quality beyond apparel. This collaboration enriches our offerings, making back-to-school shopping a more joyful and convenient experience for families across the UAE."

This partnership between Ajmal Perfumes and Threads merges luxury fragrance craftsmanship with trusted school apparel expertise. The new line of children’s fragrances promises to make the back-to-school season more delightful and memorable for young ones, while offering parents a seamless and enjoyable shopping solution.