Air Maniax attracts over 10,000 visitors in their opening month at Arabian Center

Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 5:00 PM

Air Maniax, the newly launched innovative indoor family adventure park located at Arabian Center Mall, has taken Dubai's entertainment scene by storm, transforming the mall into a hub of exhilarating activity and drawing in families and visitors in unprecedented numbers. With a resounding impact on footfall and engagement, Air Maniax has quickly become a beloved and integral part of the Arabian Center experience.

Wesam Aldora, general manager of Arabian Center, commended Air Maniax's exceptional contribution to the mall. He said: "Air Maniax has become a true milestone and anchor attraction for Arabian Center. Since its grand opening last month, we've witnessed a remarkable surge in visitor footfall, particularly during weekends, where enthusiastic crowds queue up outside Air Maniax. The local community has wholeheartedly embraced this new dimension of family entertainment, making it an essential part of their leisure routines."

In its first month of operation at Arabian Center Mall, Air Maniax achieved a remarkable milestone by entertaining over 10,000 children. This impressive feat underscores the park's popularity and its ability to captivate audiences of all ages.

Air Maniax sets itself apart by prioritising safety and delivering exemplary service. The park offers an array of thrilling indoor activities suitable for everyone, from toddlers to adults. Highlights include a sprawling inflatable arena, meltdown, warrior run, multi-sports arena, warrior assault, and the thrilling zip zag, a fast-paced zip line with a twist. Exclusive to Arabian Center, visitors can enjoy a Trampoline Parkour zone, a feature beloved by patrons of its sister company, Street Maniax.

To complete the experience, Air Maniax features a café restaurant serving a variety of refreshments and hot food, including freshly brewed Costa Coffee.

Aldora continues, "Air Maniax has redefined family entertainment in Dubai, offering our customers an experience they cannot find at many other malls. With its diverse range of activities and unwavering commitment to safety, it perfectly complements the shopping and entertainment offerings at Arabian Center."

As part of its dedication to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience, Air Maniax strictly adheres to all health and safety regulations set by the Dubai Municipality.

The park's successful opening promotion, allowing visitors to enter for Dh1 with a purchase of Dh200 from any store at Arabian Center, garnered significant attention. Currently, a competition on social media channels offers a chance to win a silver birthday package.

Looking ahead, Air Maniax plans to continue engaging the community with a range of enticing offers and special events. For October, visitors can look forward to Halloween-themed promotions.

While there are no immediate expansion plans, Air Maniax remains committed to enhancing its offerings and cementing its place as a premier family entertainment destination at Arabian Center Mall.