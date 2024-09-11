AIM Summit brings key policymakers and family offices together The summit is set to take place on 21-22 October at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 4:42 PM

AIM Summit, the leading alternative investment summit, has announced a line-up of speakers featuring the world’s leading voices on the subjects of investment developments, global market conditions and latest trends. In another sign of the growing influence of Dubai and the UAE on the global financial stage, leading policymakers, financiers and technology executives are set to gather on 21-22 October at Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

Follow us on







Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri – UAE’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of multiple key UAE institutions – will deliver a keynote address. Minister Al Marri's extensive portfolio includes roles as Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), and the UAE International Investors Council. Additionally, he leads various committees including the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection and the Emirates Tourism Council. His address will provide critical insights into the UAE’s economic strategy and its impact on global markets.

Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the UK, will also take the stage as a keynote speaker. Johnson, known for his pivotal role in Brexit and his tenure as Leader of the Conservative Party, Foreign Secretary, and Mayor of London, will share his perspectives on the UK’s evolving position in the global economic landscape and its future trajectory post-Brexit. The technology and financial sectors will be prominently featured through the insights of Angel Versetti, founder and CIO of Versetti Family Office. Versetti, who is renowned for his pioneering work with Dogecoin and Ethereum, will delve into the latest advancements in AI and blockchain technology. His experience as a project lead and researcher at the United Nations further enriches his perspective on the intersection of technology and global policy. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, will offer his views on clean energy, technology, and entrepreneurship. With a diverse investment portfolio spanning fintech, AgTech, food tech, and more, Prince Khaled’s contribution will shed light on the role of emerging technologies in addressing global challenges and bridging economies between the Middle East and Western world.

The AIM Summit promises to be a pivotal event, featuring a wide range of experts who will engage in dynamic discussions on the future of global economics and technology. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the strategies and innovations shaping the world’s most critical sectors.