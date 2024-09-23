Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Saudi Arabia’s National Day reception in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has attended a reception hosted by the Saudi Arabian Consulate General in Dubai at the Hilton Al Habtoor Palace on the occasion of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day.

Sheikh Ahmed was welcomed at the venue by Abdullah Al Mutawa, Consul-General of Saudi Arabia. Sheikh Ahmed conveyed the best wishes of the UAE leadership and people to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia; Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia; and the people of the kingdom.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed highlighted the enduring relations between the two nations, and the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; as well as the Saudi leadership, to further strengthen bilateral cooperation as part of ensuring a brighter future for the people of the two nations.