AFRA’s Season 5 brings a global fashion extravaganza to Dubai, celebrating couture, innovation, and empowerment

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 4:16 PM

Dubai, a global fashion and luxury hub, is gearing up for a dazzling fashion showcase with AFRA’s Season 5 this October. AFRA has become a much-anticipated destination for fashion lovers, offering a spectacular fusion of style, design, and opulence. This season promises to be bigger and better as fashion designers from 10 different countries come together for an immersive experience that will take place on October 5, at the luxurious Ballroom in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah.

Niti Gupta, founder and creative director of AFRA.

AFRA’s Season Five will feature captivating fashion walks, exclusive designer collections, and a sensory journey of couture that blends tradition with modernity. The event will be a haven for fashion-forward individuals, tastemakers, and industry influencers, offering a platform for both established brands and emerging talent to shine.

This year, AFRA introduces new elements to its showcase. The addition of a Men’s Lounge and a Sustainable Fashion Lounge will provide fresh experiences for attendees, reflecting AFRA’s commitment to evolving with the latest trends and promoting eco-friendly fashion.

For the first time, AFRA will honour eight exceptional women as AFRA Ambassadors. These women, selected for their inspiring contributions to various fields, will represent AFRA’s mission to blend style with substance. They will serve as role models for the region, symbolising empowerment and elegance. Event Details Date: October 5

Time: 10 AM – 7 PM

Venue: The Ballroom, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai

Open to All

For more information, visit www.theafraworld.com or contact theafraworld@gmail.com /WhatsApp: (+9715) 6888 2579.