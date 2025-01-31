Advertyzed enters UAE, bringing data-driven growth marketing solutions to the region

Advertyzed, a global digital marketing agency, has announced its expansion into the UAE, introducing a comprehensive suite of organic marketing, digital advertising, and branding & PR solutions tailored for businesses in the region.

With a strong track record of driving measurable digital success, Advertyzed specialises in high-impact marketing strategies that integrate data analytics, automation, and creative execution. The UAE launch aligns with the country’s growing demand for technology-driven marketing solutions, particularly as businesses shift towards digital-first customer engagement models.

With years of operational experience in the US market, Advertyzed’s team of seasoned marketing professionals is all set to step into the local waters and being delivering impact in the new global hub, Dubai.

As the UAE strengthens its position as a global hub for startups, enterprises, and e-commerce, businesses are increasingly prioritizing digital visibility, lead generation, and customer acquisition. Advertyzed’s entry into the market brings a proven approach to performance-driven marketing, helping brands navigate evolving digital landscapes with strategies built for scalability and long-term growth.

“The UAE market is at a pivotal stage of digital acceleration, and businesses are looking for marketing partners who can deliver real, measurable impact,” said Farhn Feroz, director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships .

“We combine strategic insight with executional excellence to help brands not only establish a strong presence but also drive sustained business growth,” he added.

Specialised marketing solutions for UAE businesses

Advertyzed offers a range of customised digital marketing services, including:

Growth Marketing & Digital Strategy – Precision-targeted campaigns designed to maximize brand reach and revenue growth.

Content & Creative Development – High-quality storytelling through branded content, video production, and interactive media.

Personal Branding & Thought Leadership – Executive positioning strategies to enhance credibility and influence. E-commerce Growth & Lead Generation – Data-driven solutions tailored for online businesses seeking market expansion. AI-Enabled Advertising & Marketing Automation – Optimized campaigns leveraging AI for efficiency and impact. 360 Digital Transformation – Complete digital marketing services including SEO & AEO, PPC, Social Media, Digital PR, Viral Marketing, and Search Engine Marketing. The UAE’s digital advertising market is projected to grow at double-digit rates, with businesses shifting their budgets towards performance-based marketing strategies. Advertyzed’s expansion into the region aims to support this transformation by offering results-driven digital solutions that help brands compete effectively in a fast-evolving landscape. Following its launch, Advertyzed plans to partner with UAE-based businesses, introduce advanced digital marketing tools, and host industry-focused initiatives to drive innovation in the sector.

For more information, visit www.advertyzed.com or email info@advertyzed.com