Advanced Properties breaks ground on Mayyas: Yas Bay welcomes newest residential gem

Published: Wed 7 Feb 2024, 4:41 PM

Advanced Properties marked a significant milestone by hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of its maiden development Mayyas.

Follow us on







The ceremony was held on February 6 at the construction site followed by a private reception at W Abu Dhabi Hotel hosted by the company management in the presence of representatives from the Developer in addition to the members of consultants and contractors teams. During the reception, M. Joseph Bejjani, CEO, advanced properties thanked all the guests for their support to realise the company’s plans to expand the residential offerings in Yas Bay by serving a niche market focused on modern architecture, and quality materials while offering competitive pricing.

Mayyas is a residential development offering modern design apartments with comfort, style and versatility that allow attractive value for both investors and end-users alike.

The new building is located in the heart of Yas Bay and features a unit mix of Studios, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms and 3 bedrooms, in both simplex and duplex configurations in addition to Townhouses. Furthermore, the building offers top-notch amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym with showers and changing rooms that will be located on the top floor allowing panoramic views in addition to a temperature-controlled pool, kids pool and a kid's playground to cater for the community needs. To further extend the comfort and peace of mind of its residents, the building has its own underground car parking and has a 24/7 security team to provide assistance.

With its 360 open views for most units and easy access to Yas Island's world-class leisure and entertainment experiences, Mayyas will be the perfect choice for luxury living with its high-end finishing and thoughtful details.

Mayyas presents an excellent opportunity for a diverse range of individuals with varied goals whether you aspire to embark on a journey of homeownership, make a strategic investment or create a secret haven for a holiday retreat.

The works on the project started end of last year and are expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2026.

Advanced Properties CEO also advised that the company will be expanding its portfolio by adding more projects in the same district as well as other residential projects in the other investment areas around Abu Dhabi. More events and announcements are expected soon for more prestigious projects.