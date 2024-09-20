Adil Supermarkets opens new outlet in Bur Dubai

Targeting new markets, Colendi AI plans to open a Middle East and Africa regional office in early 2025, following its success in Istanbul
Adil Supermarkets, a leading household name in the UAE and GCC for over 40 years, has announced the opening of its newest outlet in the heart of Bur Dubai. This addition further strengthens Adil’s commitment to providing customers with the highest quality foodstuff at the most reasonable prices. With the festive season around the corner, the new store promises unbeatable deals for shoppers.
Dr Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director of Adil Supermarkets, expressed his excitement about the new launch: "We are thrilled to open our newest outlet in Bur Dubai. At Adil, we want to continue our tradition of providing the best quality foodstuff at the most reasonable price. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are dedicated to bringing them the freshest and most diverse range of products. With over 10,000 varieties of foodstuff available, we aim to cater to every need of our valued shoppers."
Adil Supermarkets’ 100 per cent vegetarian outlets have become a trusted name for residents across the UAE, offering a wide range of food items, including fresh produce, grains, spices, and much more. The brand’s strong presence in the region is a testament to its legacy of quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.
Targeting new markets, Colendi AI plans to open a Middle East and Africa regional office in early 2025, following its success in Istanbul
To avail this benefit, readers can download the myAlfred app and browse their favourite books at their convenience
What truly sets One by Nine apart is its flexible payment options, including a highly attractive plan of just 1% per month, along with a post-handover payment plan
The collection blends timeless elegance with modern functionality
The agricultural trade show will host over 6,000 decision-makers from more than 180 countries
For over three decades, Big Ticket has been a household name across the UAE, offering guaranteed prizes to its loyal community of hopeful participants
New benefits and experiences are available across stay, dine, relax, play, shop, and fit, with expanded offerings in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain