Addressing urinary stones: Diagnosis and management

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 11:24 AM

Urinary stones pose a prevalent challenge for urologists, particularly in the Middle East, where factors such as a youthful population, climate, and dietary habits contribute to their high incidence. These stones can manifest within the kidney, ureter, or urinary bladder, often causing excruciating abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, hematuria, and potential infection.

Swift and effective management is essential, typically beginning in the emergency department where priority lies in pain alleviation, alongside urine and blood tests, and imaging via ultrasound or CT scans. While many stones are small (6mm or less) and manageable through medical intervention, persistent pain or complications such as recurrent symptoms, infection, or deteriorating kidney function may necessitate further intervention.

Dr Sanjay Bhat Hatangadi, Consultant Urologist, Al Zahra Hospital Dubai.

Historically, such interventions involved major surgical procedures. However, advancements in technology and instrumentation over the past three decades have revolutionised treatments, now often performed on an outpatient or day-care basis. This shift has significantly improved patient comfort, minimised work loss, and accelerated recovery times.

Contemporary treatment modalities encompass a range of minimally invasive procedures tailored to the location and size of the stones. Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) is commonly employed for kidney and ureteral stones. During this procedure, patients lie on a couch while sound waves externally delivered fragment the stones, enabling their passage through urine.

For stones situated in the ureter, bladder, or kidney, endoscopic techniques are utilised. Under anesthesia, fine instruments are inserted into the urinary tract, allowing direct visualisation and extraction or fragmentation of the stones using lasers. In some instances, larger kidney stones may necessitate laparoscopic or Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) procedures, involving minimally invasive 'key-hole' surgery for removal.

Beyond acute intervention, the prevention of recurrent stone formation is paramount. Patients are advised on strict hydration and dietary controls, with regular follow-ups essential to monitor for any signs of stone recurrence.