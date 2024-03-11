ABC Cargo organises free breast cancer diagnosis camp

Published: Mon 11 Mar 2024, 3:45 PM

ABC Cargo, the leading logistics provider in the GCC region, organised a free breast cancer diagnosis camp at Lulu Al Barsha, Dubai on International Women’s Day. The camp was part of the company’s social initiatives to raise awareness and support for breast cancer, a serious health issue that affects many women around the world.

The camp attracted a large number of women and medical professionals, who joined hands to spread the message of early detection and regular screenings. ABC’s female employees and representatives also participated actively in the event, showcasing the company’s culture of inclusiveness and community engagement.

The camp was initiated by Shamira Shareef, vice chairman of ABC Group of Companies, who is a strong advocate for women’s health and empowerment. She stressed the importance of prevention and treatment for breast cancer, and assured that ABC Cargo would stand by those affected by the disease.

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, chairman of ABC Group of Companies, expressed his commitment to continue such socially responsible activities that benefit the communities. He praised the management and the staff for their enthusiasm and teamwork.

ABC Cargo director Shajahan Abdul khader said that the camp was a way of commemorating International Women’s Day and empowering women. He said that ABC Cargo was also involved in various other causes, such as disaster relief, education, and environmental conservation.