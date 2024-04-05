ABC Cargo brings mercy and joy to expatriates During Ramadan

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 3:21 PM

In the spirit of Ramadan, ABC Cargo, the prominent cargo service provider, has been at the forefront of charitable activities aimed at supporting the expatriate workforce in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

As the holy month progresses, the company's management and employees have dedicated themselves to distributing Iftar kits by the tens of thousands. These kits are delivered to labour camps, ensuring that those enduring long work hours are not without sustenance to break their fast. The initiative is a reflection of ABC Cargo's growing commitment to social responsibility.

The company's benevolence doesn't stop at the distribution of Iftar kits. A grand Iftar gathering was recently organised in Sharjah Sajja, uniting over 3,000 workers from diverse backgrounds in a celebration of community and shared faith. The event was met with immense joy and gratitude, inspiring ABC Cargo to further extend its outreach in the future as well.

Dr Shareef Abdul Khader, chairman of ABC Group of Companies, expressed, "The joy and contentment of the workers are our utmost gratification. ABC Cargo prides itself on a rich tradition of social and cultural involvement, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to leveraging our capabilities to provide comfort and happiness, particularly during the month of Ramadan."

The Ramadan initiatives of ABC Cargo stand as a testament to the company's foundational values of compassion, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves.