A&A Associate teams up with IFT to introduce premium office space project in the UAE
The sprawling Freezone building project will cater to the demand of premium business spaces
A&A Associate, a prominent Dubai consultancy, is partnering with global financial advisory leader IFT (www.i-ft.org) to launch a state-of-the-art office space project in the UAE.
This collaboration aims to meet the increasing demand for high-quality business spaces in the region.
The Freezone building project, located in Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), represents a strategic move for A&A Associate, transitioning from business setup operations to construction and management.
On the other hand IFT, international advisory firm, is expanding into the Middle East, with a focus on the UAE.
The key project highlights include a total built-up area exceeding 64,000 square feet, featuring over 250 modern and spacious offices. With a project cost of Dh24.5 million, both A&A Associate and IFT are making a substantial investment to enhance the business environment in the UAE. The project is expected to be completed by September 2024, addressing the growing demand for premium business spaces.
Robin Philip, Founder and Group CEO at A&A Associate, is bullish about this partnership with I-FT.
"This collaboration highlights our commitment to innovation and growth in the UAE", he said. Francesco Cipriano, Head of I-FT in Dubai, feels that the strategic real estate partnership between I-FT and A&A Associate is poised to be a resounding success.
"This will definitely contribute in bringing our international clients in the UAE and thrive in the best Business environment offered by UAE. UAE has currently a shortage of office spaces and this project will address this issue," Cipriano said.
A&A Associate, based in Dubai, is a leading consultancy firm providing cost-effective solutions for various business requirements. The company offers innovative insights into businesses through analysis, creative insight, and industry benchmarking. As a trusted advisory partner, A&A Associate leverages their experience and expertise to provide reliable strategic guidance
I-FT is a leading advisory and consultancy group with teams that span in 4 continents and provides a wide range of top-class services. From finance to legal, to tax and accounting. The strength of I-FT is the international presence, with offices in Italy, Switzerland, Dubai, India and South America. Same importance has the financing capability: I-FT is able to arrange complex financial operations for its clients.