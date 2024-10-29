A Winter Adventure Awaits

Picos de Europa

When it comes to winter travel, Spain might not be the first place that springs to mind for GCC tourists. However, venture beyond the usual hotspots and explore the lesser-known wonders of the country’s north — what’s fondly called ‘Green Spain’. This region is an untouched paradise, filled with cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and world-class cuisine. Whether you’re after dramatic coastal views or delectable culinary experiences, Northern Spain offers an enchanting winter adventure like no other.

The Allure of Green Spain

For those seeking a fresh side of Spain, the northern regions — Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, and the Basque Country — are perfect. Known for their lush landscapes, dense forests, and dramatic mountains, these regions are a haven for nature lovers. Picture rugged cliffs rising above the sea, quaint fishing villages, and hidden beaches set against the backdrop of soaring peaks. Add to that the rich cultural heritage, with up to seven UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and you’ve got a destination filled with endless discovery.

Magdalena Palace in Santander

A Culinary Journey Like No Other

Northern Spain is not just about the sights — it's also a feast for the senses. The regions are famed for their rich gastronomic traditions, combining the bounty of the Cantabrian Sea with the lush produce of the inland valleys. Whether it’s traditional comfort food or modern, avant-garde dishes, each bite offers something extraordinary.

In fact, with more than 50 Michelin-starred restaurants—many clustered in the Basque Country — Green Spain has become a global gastronomic hotspot. From Galician seafood, including king prawns and lobsters, to Asturian dishes like the hearty fabada stew and world-renowned cider, every region offers a unique taste of Spain. The Basque tradition of ‘pintxos’—small gourmet bites served in bars — is a culinary art in itself.

The Legendary Camino de Santiago

For those with a sense of adventure, Green Spain is home to one of the most famous pilgrimage routes in the world — the Camino de Santiago. Traversing breathtaking landscapes and passing through charming villages, this ancient route offers not just spiritual fulfillment but a truly unique way to discover the north. Santiago de Compostela, the pilgrimage’s end point, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Spain’s most historic cities.

Discovering the Regions of Green Spain

The Basque Country

Known for its cutting-edge architecture and pristine beaches, the Basque Country is an epicenter of culture, food, and natural beauty. From the buzzing city of Bilbao with its world-famous Guggenheim Museum to the gastronomic paradise of San Sebastián, this region is perfect for both food lovers and adventure seekers. The Basque region is also home to some of Spain’s finest Michelin-starred restaurants, making it a culinary capital. Galicia Situated on Spain’s far western coast, Galicia is a place of wild beauty. With its rugged cliffs, lush green forests, and mystical Celtic heritage, this region offers an off-the-beaten-path experience. The Atlantic coastline is famous for its fresh seafood, and cities like Santiago de Compostela and A Coruña boast rich cultural histories. Don’t miss the breathtaking landscapes of Costa da Morte and the Islas Atlánticas National Park. Cudillero in Asturias Asturias & Cantabria Nestled between the mountains and the sea, Asturias and Cantabria are a natural wonderland. The Picos de Europa mountain range offers unparalleled hiking opportunities, while the picturesque fishing villages along the coast provide a serene escape. Cities like Gijón and Oviedo in Asturias and Santander in Cantabria are steeped in culture, while Cantabria’s famous Altamira Caves house some of the world’s oldest prehistoric art. Asturias is also celebrated for its regional cuisine, including fresh seafood and local cheeses. Meanwhile, Cantabria’s hearty stews and innovative Michelin-starred dishes will keep any food lover coming back for more.

For more information visit: www.spain.info/en/route/travel-plans-week-green-spain/