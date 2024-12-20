A night of timeless elegance: UK cellist and Italian pianist to perform at Dubai Opera

SAMIT Event Group is proud to announce an upcoming classical music concert under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Embassy of Switzerland in the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, as part of the ‘VIP Classical – Cultural Music Circle’ monthly series. Featuring UK cellist Alexander Chaushian alongside Italian pianist Enrico Pace, this event will take place at Dubai Opera Studio on December 22, showcasing the extraordinary virtuosity of these two acclaimed maestros.

The concert will showcase the exceptional talent of Alexander Chaushian, celebrated as one of the finest cellists of his generation. Having performed with prestigious orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Chaushian has graced legendary stages like Carnegie Hall. He also serves as the Artistic Director of the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival and the Yerevan Music Festival.

Joining him is the distinguished Enrico Pace, an award-winning pianist whose career skyrocketed after winning the 1989 Utrecht International Franz Liszt Piano Competition. With a career spanning collaborations with leading orchestras like the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, and BBC Philharmonic, Pace has also received a Grammy Award nomination for his outstanding artistry. The evening’s repertoire includes a thoughtfully curated selection of historic and contemporary masterpieces for cello and piano, celebrating the synergy and versatility of these two instruments. Audiences will be treated to works by legendary composers such as Claude Debussy, Ludwig van Beethoven, Sergei Rachmaninoff and César Franck. Additionally, the programme will feature a contemporary composition by Arthur Mattli, adding a modern touch to this timeless performance.

Tickets are now available for this spectacular night of classical music. Don’t miss this spectacular evening of classical music.