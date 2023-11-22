A night of compassion and commitment: The Indus Hospital gala dinner

Published: Wed 22 Nov 2023, 6:09 PM

The Indus Hospital and Health Network (IHHN) gala dinner was held in Dubai on November 17. This was not just an event; it was a symphony of compassion, generosity, and commitment towards a noble cause. The gathering at this grand event symbolised more than a social evening; it was a celebration of the remarkable journey of IHHN and the countless lives it has transformed. Spanning across Pakistan, this cashless, paperless network benefits more than six million people annually, by providing quality healthcare, absolutely free of cost. On the night of the November 17, the supporters gathered together for a wonderful evening to highlight the achievements of IHHN, in the presence of its Dr Abdul Bari Khan, founding president.

The event, graced by the presence of esteemed guests including Faisal Tirmizi, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, was a testament to the strength and dedication of a community united by a single vision: healthcare as a right, not a privilege. Each participant, through their presence and contribution, played a role in bridging the gap between despair and hope for numerous individuals across Pakistan.

The evening was led by the manager of the UAE branch of IHHN, Namra Masood. The programme commenced with insights from Dr Amber Rashid, a dedicated member of IHHN based in UAE and a member of the Board of Directors. Dr Rashid shared her experiences and the transformative impact of IHHN's work in the UAE, highlighting how the network has been instrumental in reshaping healthcare delivery across even the most remote and inaccessible parts of Pakistan, where quality healthcare was once incomprehensible and also inaccessible.

This fact was expounded upon by Dr Khan, took the stage to a resounding welcome. His visionary leadership has been the cornerstone of IHHN’s success, transforming his dream into a thriving reality that brings quality healthcare to millions each year. He enlightened the crowd on the network’s journey from a modest hospital in Korangi, Karachi, to now a thriving network of secondary and tertiary care hospitals across Pakistan, as well as an expansive primary care network that makes use of mobile medical vans, buses and even a boat clinic to provide the most underprivileged and vulnerable communities with quality healthcare.

After Dr Bari’s illuminating speech, Ovais Iqbal, a global humanitarian and the director and host of "Perspective with Ovais Iqbal," shared his profound insights. As a staunch supporter of IHHN, his address resonated with the audience, underscoring the global dimension of the network’s humanitarian efforts.

The highlight of the evening was the performance by Tabish Hashmi, a renowned comedian and a fervent supporter of IHHN. His unique blend of humour and charm not only entertained but also underscored the importance of the cause, reminding everyone of the joy in giving.

As the evening drew to a close, the atmosphere was one of gratitude and hope. The event awareness for IHHN also reinforced the commitment of the community to support the network’s mission. The closing speech emphasised that while the event might end, the journey towards accessible healthcare for all continues, bolstered by the unwavering support of its benefactors.

The IHHN gala dinner in Dubai was a memorable evening that left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who attended. It was a night where every laugh shared and every story told contributed to a future where healthcare is a reality for everyone, regardless of their background or financial status.

In conclusion, the IHHN Gala Dinner was not just a successful event but a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to a healthier future for millions. As attendees departed, they carried with them not just memories of a delightful evening but the knowledge that their support was making a real difference in the lives of many. The Indus Hospital and Health Network continues its journey, inspired and strengthened by the collective commitment of a community that believes in the power of healing and the spirit of giving.