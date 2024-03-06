A-MAP unveils state-of-the-art Business Park in Sharjah

It brings flagship-level telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom to mid-range phones
A-MAP, the global leader in aftermarket auto parts distribution, proudly inaugurated its cutting-edge A-MAP Business Park in the Al Sajaa Industrial Area of Sharjah. The Badami group’s latest venture, valued at Dh50 million, is a colossal 270,000 sqft facility, firmly establishing A-MAP as an industry powerhouse.
This landmark project marks the completion of the initial phase, incorporating a dedicated 100,000 sqft warehouse, operational office blocks covering 15,000sqft, and accommodations for 150 staff. The successful completion of phase 1 not only enhances the logistical capabilities but also strengthens A-MAP’s position as a premier provider of aftermarket auto parts globally. As the organisation marks this milestone, it’s crucial to recognise that this is just the beginning. Phase 2 of the project is already in progress, with plans for an additional 80,000sqft in capacity, ensuring A-MAP’s ongoing expansion and dominance in the industry.
This modern business park features specialised zones designed for streamlined multi-level storage, including temperature-controlled space for 200,000 batteries, a storage capacity of 3,600 cubic metres for auto parts, and the capacity to store three million litres of lubricants. With 20 loading and offloading bays facilitating seamless product deliveries, A-MAP is now a dominant force in large-scale distribution across diverse product categories.
Asad Badami, Managing Director of A-MAP, expressed the significance of the A-MAP Business Park, stating: “This marks a significant milestone in the company’s history, considering our exponential growth and anticipated future developments. The facility is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of our employees and customers for years to come.”
The facility houses A-MAP’s research and development centre, emphasising the company’s commitment to delivering top-notch products and services. With a battery charging capacity for up to 750,000 batteries annually, A-MAP ensures consistent assurance of the highest quality batteries. The integration of processes enhances efficiency, traceability, and overall battery quality from the moment they enter the warehouse to the end of the warranty period.
The opening ceremony, graced by the presence of Sabir Badami, chairman of Badami Group and Asad Badami, managing director of A-MAP, along with A-MAP’s senior management, clients, and business partners, marked a momentous occasion. This event symbolises A-MAP’s continuous commitment to innovation and excellence in the aftermarket auto parts industry.
