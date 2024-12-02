A journey of belonging: The Sajan family’s reflections on life in the UAE

Anis Sajan and his family.

From humble beginnings in 1992 to becoming a key player in the UAE’s business landscape in 2024, the Sajan family’s story is one of perseverance, success, and an enduring connection to the country they now call home.

“The UAE has an unparalleled ability to make everyone feel like they belong,” reflects Anis Sajan, vice-chairman of Danube Group. “It’s a place where, no matter where you come from, you feel at home.”

For Sajan, Dubai’s appeal lies not just in its world-class infrastructure and business-friendly environment, but in the intangible sense of comfort and rootedness it offers.

“Doing business here is like working from home, but with global opportunities at your fingertips,” he says.

Celebrations in the UAE are another hallmark of its inclusive spirit. Whether it’s Diwali or Onam, the country’s multicultural communities come together to preserve traditions, creating a vibrant atmosphere of unity and joy.

“The spirit of these festivals makes us feel as though we’re back in India,” Sajan notes. Even travel highlights Dubai’s unique charm. “After a few days abroad, I always find myself longing for Dubai,” he admits. The emirate’s unmatched hospitality, comfort, and security are qualities that few places in the world can replicate. For residents, safety is a defining feature. “Walking late at night or raising a family here, you feel secure in ways that are rare elsewhere,” Sajan adds. Dubai’s embrace of multiculturalism further strengthens this sense of belonging. With places of worship for every faith — mosques, temples, churches, and gurudwaras — the city fosters unity through inclusivity.

Ultimately, Sajan sums up what many residents feel: “Dubai isn’t just a city; it’s home. It’s a place that doesn’t just welcome you; it embraces you.”