A deep dive into top weight loss apps for a healthier you

In today's fast-paced and tech-savvy world, getting fit and staying healthy has become more accessible than ever before

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 4:21 PM

Whether you're aiming to shed a few pounds or embark on a complete lifestyle transformation, there's a wide array of smartphone apps specifically designed to support your weight loss journey. we'll delve into the top-rated and most effective weight loss apps available, covering the features, benefits, and expert opinions to help you make an informed decision. So, let's explore the world of digital fitness together and discover the best weight loss app that suits your needs and goals!

List of the best weight loss applications for Android and IOS

● PlateJoy

● Nutrisystem NuMi

● Future

● MyNetDiary

● JEFIT

● Yazio

Choosing the Best options

There are tens of thousands of apps made only for those who would like to lose some weight and each one comes with its features so it might be a little overwhelming when it comes to choosing the best one. The following tips would help you to choose wiser:

Check the ratings:

The ratings of an application show how satisfied its users are and whether it can be of any help to you.

Check the features:

Consider your goals and check the features of the app you are about to install. Some apps are made to guide you through different exercises while others are made to give you diet plans.

PlateJoy

Highly customizable, and a vast dietary plan base alongside a great UX has led PlateJoy to become one of the most popular weight loss apps in the world with over 20 million users. This app comes with useful features such as filtering ingredients you would like or dislike, and setting a unique portion size for each person in your house.

This app uses the answer you give it and it will make you a custom meal plan for each week alongside a grocery list. You have access to different useful recipes and you can even add your special recipe to it. Another useful feature is the online shopping part, you can easily order the

Groceries you need through the app itself.

Pros:

● Offering meal plans tailored to certain dietary needs

● Optimising grocery list to reduce waste and save more money

● Better adjustment of portion sizes

● Different PlateJoy paths.

Cons:

● Limited options to contact customer service

Nutrisystem NuMi

Numi is another great free app for weight loss which comes with a wide range of features such as :

1.Water tracking

2.Meal tracker

3.Activity tracker

4.Access to diets and recipes

5.Challenge participation

This weight loss app is a database of more than one million foods and each user can add their food if it is not already there.

Pros:

● Wide variety of foods

● Small portions but rich in nutrition meals

● Calorie counting made easy

Cons:

● It could be a bit pricey

Future

For those more interested in exercises The Future app is an amazing option. At first, you give it some answers about your goals and preferences, what obstacles you have faced and what kind of coach you would like to have, Then this app will suggest the best coaches you could start to work with.

After you have chosen to work with a trainer, they will provide a workout plan adequate to address your needs. You get new exercises each week and a tutorial on how to perform them. Another useful feature of this app is the internal messaging system allowing you to contact your trainer at any time.

Keep in mind that this app is supposed to be replaced with a personal trainer at the gym and the subscription fee of 149% per month is a fraction of the cost you would pay for a personal trainer.

Pros:

● Great UI and UX

● Ability to choose a coach you like to work with

● Wide range of workouts.

Cons:

● No real-time coaching

● It is still considered expensive

MyNetDiary

For those facing diabetes MyNetDiary might be the best app available. This app offers a diabetes Tracker alongside other features such as total carbs and net carbs for each item logged. It also counts all the carbs your body receives in a day to make it easier for you to keep track of carbohydrate consumption.

Glucose, insulin, exercise and weight tracking are other useful features of this app making the weight loss journey easier for people with pre-diabetes or diabetes.

Pros:

● Easy to use

● Log measurements

● Calorie target display

● Food grade

● Lots of recipes

● Cost effective

Cons:

● Micro Breakdown only available on the paid version

JEFIT

For those who would like a more muscular body while they are losing weight, we recommend JEFIT. This app is the best free option for weightlifting enthusiasts. You can create, track and log your workouts and even watch exercise tutorials for more than 1400 exercises.

You can even choose the muscle groups you are more interested in. Another useful feature of this app is having different workout routines you can follow to transform your body. JEFIT also allows you to track your weight alongside muscle measurements and BMI so you can be fully aware of the progress you are making.

Pros:

● 1400 exercises audio and video instructions

● Great features for the free version

● Cost effective

● Useful tracking tools

● Displays recovery rates for muscle groups

● Compatible with smartwatch

● Great online community

Cons:

● Not as many cardio options

● Too many ads on the free version

● No on-demand training

Yazio

To achieve the best version of our body we should provide our body all the nutrition it needs to function. There are six different groups of nutrients we need such as vitamins, proteins, minerals, fats, water and carbs. Yazio is currently the best app that can help you track your nutrients.

The premium version of this app gives you access to more than 1000 recipes that can provide all the minerals and proteins your body needs. Generally speaking, Yazio is a great choice for those who are just starting their weight loss process and would like to interact with a simple interface.

Pros:

● User friendly

● Highly customisable

● Wide range of healthy and rich foods.

Cons :

● The free version is very limited

● Too many pop-up ads in the free version

Do you need help to get in shape and lose weight?

