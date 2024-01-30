800CarGuru honoured as 'Best Automotive Service Provider of the Year' at prestigious awards ceremony

Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 4:32 PM

In a momentous occasion at the Metropolitan Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road on January 20, 800CarGuru clinched the coveted title of 'Best Automotive Service Provider of the Year'. The award was presented to Syed Ovais Ahmed, CEO and founder of 800CarGuru, a prominent figure, who graciously accepted the accolade on behalf of 800CarGuru. The award was presented by Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi who graced the occasion as chief guest at the Impact Leadership Global Awards.

Known for its swift and reliable response, 800CarGuru has served more than 300,000 customers and has become the go-to solution for motorists facing unexpected breakdowns or emergencies on UAE roads. The company's dedication to providing top-notch services has garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying its reputation as the preferred choice for motorists.

In addition to becoming the trusted choice for individual motorist, 800CarGuru has formed strategic partnerships with prominent insurance providers, including Orient Takaful, NGI (National General Insurance) and Abu Dhabi National Takaful. These collaborations aim to enhance the overall customer experience, providing policyholders with a seamless and reliable roadside assistance solution.

Key Highlights of 800CarGuru's Services:

Round-the-Clock Assistance: 800CarGuru operates 24/7, ensuring that motorist have access to assistance at any time of the day or night.

Comprehensive Roadside Services: From battery replacement, tire changes, jump-starts and towing, 800CarGuru offers a comprehensive range of roadside assistance services.

Comprehensive Car Servicing:

800CarGuru has become the most trusted brand in automotive industry which provides 'One Stop Solution' for all car needs with the help of their 24/7 road side assistance services and their service centres, this has firmly established 800CarGuru as the pinnacle of reliability and customer centricity across all motorist.

Nationwide Coverage:

With an extensive network covering the entire UAE and extending to the GCC, 800CarGuru guarantees a quick response time, minimising downtime for motorist.

Customer-Centric Approach and Partnerships:

At the core of 800CarGuru's success is its customer-centric approach. With a 24/7 call centre handling twelve languages, the company prioritises customer satisfaction, consistently exceeding expectations through efficient and courteous service.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Syed Ovais Ahmed, CEO and founder of 800CarGuru, said: Becoming the UAE’s largest car repair service provider in automotive industry is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers. We understand the challenges motorists experience on the road, and our goal is to be their dependable partner in times of need. This achievement is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, and we look forward to continuing to set new standards for excellence in the industry."

As 800CarGuru continues to redefine the landscape of roadside assistance and car repair and maintenance services in the UAE, motorists can trust that they are in safe hands with the nation's premier provider. The company's dedication to efficiency, reliability, and customer satisfaction positions it as the undisputed leader in the industry.