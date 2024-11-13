18th edition of the International Apparel and Textile Fair opens with grand inauguration

The highly anticipated 18th edition of the International Apparel and Textile Fair (IATF) opened yesterday at Dubai’s Festival Arena, inaugurated by industry leaders Bhavna Nihalani, Ahmed Al Mahmood, Claudia Pinto, Sumayra, Diren Khalife, Zulema Vazquez, and Saimure Duolikun. This year’s fair not only celebrates the event’s 18th edition but also marks a decade of success in establishing the UAE as a global fashion and trade hub, drawing together innovators, brands, and leaders from around the world.

Founded and directed by Nihalani, IATF has evolved into the Gulf’s largest international B2B fashion trade sourcing fair, expanding from just 50 exhibitors at its inception to over 450 exhibitors from more than 27 countries today. This impressive growth, achieved despite challenges within the industry, highlights the fair’s resilience and its vital role in driving growth within the fashion trade sector. Today, IATF stands as the region’s most influential platform for fostering cross-continental collaborations and offering an unmatched entry point into the dynamic MENA market.

Reflecting on the fair’s legacy, Nihalani shared, "The International Apparel and Textile Fair is more than just an event; it’s a powerful catalyst for industry progress and a testament to the UAE’s influential role in shaping the future of fashion and trade. As we celebrate a decade of success, our commitment remains steadfast in building bridges across the global B2B fashion trade industry." She continued, "In the years to come, IATF will continue to push boundaries, breaking new barriers and achieving fresh milestones to further strengthen our position as a leader in the international market." This year’s event includes dedicated pavilions from China, Hong Kong, India, and Kyrgyzstan, each showcasing the unique styles and innovations of their respective regions. These pavilions offer attendees a comprehensive view of the latest trends and developments in the global fashion landscape.

Running until November 14, IATF invites industry professionals, buyers, and fashion enthusiasts to experience a diverse range of innovations, sustainable designs, and exclusive networking opportunities.