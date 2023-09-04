15 Emirati students participating in the 2023 Huawei Seeds for the Future

15 students from the UAE are set to participate in this year’s edition of Seeds for the Future, joining 175 students from the Middle East and Central Asia. — Supplied photos

Published: Mon 4 Sep 2023

Huawei has announced the launch of this year’s prestigious Seeds for the Future programme for university students across the Middle East and Central Asia.

Huawei kicked off the first phase of the 2023 Seeds for the Future Programme at an official opening ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Doha, Qatar, on September 3, 2023.

Bringing together 175 students from the Middle East and Central Asia (ME & CA) for the first time ever in Qatar, the regional event aims to develop local talent, share knowledge, increase ICT sector awareness, and foster a digital community for young ICT talents.

The 2023 edition of the competition will witness the participation of students from elite universities representing 15 countries in the region, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Oman, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Mongolia, and Kyrgyzstan.

15 students from the UAE are set to participate in this year’s edition of Seeds for the Future. The participating students hail from the University of Sharjah, UAE University (UAEU), Abu Dhabi Polytechnic (ADPoly), and Zayed University (ZU).

Shunli Wang, Vice-President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said Huawei is committed to nurturing an open, shared ICT talent ecosystem across the Middle East and Central Asia, including the UAE.

"The Seeds for the Future program is our flagship global CSR program that aims to inspire talent to shape the future of their respective countries. We are honored for the unwavering support and endorsement the program continues to receive in its sixth year now. We extend our best wishes to the 2023 regional participants and look forward to an exciting edition,” he said.

Jawad Abbassi, Head of GSMA, MENA, said advanced technologies like AI, 5G, and cloud are revolutionising how we live, learn, and work. "Digital transformation across the MENA is accelerating at an unparalleled pace, and it’s crucial that we narrow the ICT talent gap and arm students with 21st-century skills. Enabling students to upskill their tech knowledge while gaining crucial soft skills is of paramount importance,” he said.

Huawei's Seeds for the Future program is the company's flagship CSR program that aims to develop ICT talents globally. With an ever-increasing emphasis on innovation and technological advancements, this competition offers a unique platform where these young minds can exchange ideas, network with international peers, and gain valuable insights into the ICT sector that will shape their future and promote their participation in the digital community. Since its launch in 2008, more than 15,000 students have participated from 139 countries. The program has been endorsed by more than 450 senior officials and heads of states.

The Tech4Good regional competition, now in its third year, will also be held during the Seeds for the Future program to empower and engage the youth in driving positive change within their communities. This year, the Seeds for the Future program will host intensive training sessions and workshops, including cutting-edge ICT technologies, scientific and technological leadership, discussions on global topics and Tech4Good group projects, etc. Through learning and mutual exchange, participants will gain a better understanding of 5G, AI, and cloud technologies, build more strengths for future growth, and improve their competitiveness in the job market.

Participating students will present their Tech4Good projects to the judges, and eight outstanding teams of 40 students will be selected to move on to the second phase of the Tech4Good programme, which will be held in Dubai, UAE, from September 10-16, 2023.

The winners will then qualify to compete in the final global competition in China against other teams from around the world. The students will jointly explore ICT's huge potential to drive sustainable development.

Winners from the Tech4Good Global Competition will be invited to the Tech4Good Startup Sprint in China, where they will visit Shenzhen, Beijing, and other cities to experience real-world entrepreneurial environments and compete for a startup support fund of $100,000.