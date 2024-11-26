The ultimate showdown: First-ever Influencer Futsal League takes Dubai by storm

AG Events announced the launch of the Influencer Futsal League, a landmark 7-a-side futsal tournament that united 64 of the region’s most celebrated influencers at Champs Outdoor in Festival City. As Dubai’s thriving sports sector contributes over Dh9 billion annually to the emirate’s GDP—accounting for 2.3 per cent of its total economy—the first-of-its-kind event further solidified the city’s reputation as a global hub for sports and entertainment innovation.

With a tagline proclaiming ‘Where Legends Are Born’, the Influencer Futsal League delivered an exciting weekend of competition, camaraderie, and creativity, as digital creators transitioned from reels to real-life sports personalities. The league featured eight marquee players, bringing their expertise and charisma to the field. Among the stars were Nasser Al Neyadi, Fadi El Khatib, Abdul Rahman Al Awadhi, Al Rafaelo, BinBaz, Hemant Sharma, and Kawal Chhabra. These players led teams like Dubai Dynamo and Emirates Elite, competing in a round-robin league format. Each team played four matches, with the top teams advancing to an electrifying final on November 24.

The matches took place at the picturesque Champs Outdoor venue in Festival City, offering an open-air setup right next to the beach. Fans and participants alike enjoyed a unique blend of competitive futsal and vibrant entertainment.

The Influencer Futsal League was designed to elevate influencers beyond their digital personas, showcasing their versatility and drive in the world of sports. By fostering a culture of fitness and entertainment, this event aimed to inspire audiences and participants to embrace a more active and engaging lifestyle.

“This is more than just a tournament; it’s a movement,” explained Ayush Gupta, founder of the Influencer Futsal League. “Dubai’s thriving sports ecosystem makes it the ideal place to blend the worlds of sports and entertainment. We’re providing influencers with a platform to showcase their talents beyond social media, transforming them into real-life sports personalities. Season 1 is only the beginning of what will become an annual tradition in Dubai’s sports calendar.”

The Influencer Futsal League aligns with Dubai’s ambitious sports vision. A recent report by the Dubai Sports Council revealed that the city’s sports sector now contributes over Dh9 billion annually, representing 2.3 per cent of Dubai’s GDP. This growth highlights the emirate’s commitment to fostering a vibrant, inclusive sports culture that benefits both residents and visitors. Fadi El Khatib, Dubai sports ambassador and one of the marquee players, expressed his excitement about the league: “The Influencer Futsal League is a fantastic addition to Dubai’s ever-expanding sports landscape. It’s amazing to see influencers stepping onto the field, showcasing their athleticism, and connecting with fans in a whole new way. This event is a testament to Dubai’s leadership in promoting sports and innovation. I’m honoured to be part of this journey.” The Influencer Futsal League is more than just a one-time event. It marks the launch of an annual intellectual property that will redefine sports entertainment in the UAE. By encouraging content creators, motivators, and entertainers to step outside their digital comfort zones and compete on the field, AG Events is creating a platform that merges athleticism with creativity. Beyond the competition, the event provided a space where influencers and fans could connect, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories. The Influencer Futsal League took place from November 21 to 24 at Champs Outdoor, Festival City.

Attendees had the unique opportunity to witness the birth of new sports legends and experience the fusion of sports and entertainment like never before.