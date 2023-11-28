Luxury living meets lucrative investment at Serenity Mansions

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 11:17 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM

Located in the heart of Tilal Al Ghaf, Serenity Mansions greets its residents with panoramic views of lush green landscapes, and pristine lakes

In collaboration with architectural firm SAOTA and nabilgholam, and interior design firm BLINK, Majid Al Futtaim has recently unveiled a new era of ultra-premium lifestyle destinations at its flagship community in Dubai – and it’s nothing short of an architectural masterpiece.

Serenity Mansions, which boasts a collection of 106 meticulously crafted modern townhouses, has been created to redefine luxury living, while meeting the city’s rapidly growing demand for prime real estate.

Dubai’s prime residential market is booming

According to the Savills World Cities Prime Residential Index, Dubai outperformed the global average, with a price increase of 12.4 per cent year-on-year basis across prime properties — the second-highest after Miami. Yet even with significant increases in capital values over the past two years, Dubai remains the fourth most affordable luxury residential market on a per square foot basis — offering both a high quality of life, and relatively affordable capital values.

With prices reaching record levels, and high net-worth individuals from such climes as the US and Western Europe keen to cash in on the lower rates and higher returns, savvy developers like Majid Al Futtaim are responding to market demand with safe havens for wealthy clientele.

Last year, residential real estate in Dubai outperformed the impressive growth witnessed in 2021, with a total of 92,000 units transacted across the city – the highest number in Dubai’s recorded history. These levels represented a 66 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction activity against 2021, and an impressive 136 per cent increase against the pre-pandemic volumes of 2019.

Powered by a sharp rise in migration, Dubai’s population surpassed the 3.5 million mark in April this year. And with supply struggling to meet demand, prime real estate presents an attractive investment opportunity.

With the world’s wealthiest looking for solid ventures that will not only safeguard their money, but surround them — and their families — with the ultimate in luxury, developments like Serenity Mansions are rapidly gaining in popularity as a means of investment, and as a complete lifestyle choice.

World-leading creatives at the helm

Serenity Mansions was designed in collaboration with a team of world-renowned architects and consultants, including the innovative residential design approach of multi-award-winning architectural firms SAOTA and nabilgholam, and the revered interior design expertise of BLINK Design, known for its work on the world’s most luxurious hotels.

Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Development, commented: “Serenity Mansions is more than just a luxury neighbourhood. It represents an exceptional new era of luxury living tailored to Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals who are progressively looking for exceptional and unique experiences across every aspect of their lives.

“Together with SAOTA, nabilgholam and BLINK, we have painstakingly crafted every aspect of this neighbourhood, meticulously considering even the finest details to ensure Serenity Mansions elevates the concept of luxury living to unprecedented heights and sets new benchmarks in sophistication and refinement. With a persuasive combination of amplified aesthetic impact and layouts that reflect buyers’ individual tastes, we have created a product steeped in the utmost design excellence.”

The interior design concepts by BLINK Design are created to bring the essence of a luxury retreat into the more intimate setting of a home.

Architectural excellence

SAOTA, a leading firm of architects who share a potent vision that’s easily distinguished in their practices, have a clear understanding of the place of design in the world — making them an internationally sought-after brand.

Driven by a design philosophy that connects function and form, SAOTA strive to create masterpieces marked by excellence, with a focus on high standards and elevated elegance. And nowhere is this more evident than in the timeless beauty and functionality of Serenity Mansions.

This constellation of distinction can also trace its origins to people-focused architectural and planning practice nabilgholam. With a design process that prioritises the needs of the client, while integrating the broader social and environmental impact of the project, nabilgholam is driven by a commitment to optimising living, engendering character, and organising ecological and functional efficiency.

Their touch can be seen throughout

Serenity Mansions, with a design that explores the physical and intangible qualities of Tilal Al Ghaf, and perfectly balances technique, aesthetics and community.

Sustainability at its core

Staying true to Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to sustainable design and living, Serenity Mansions has been designed to harmoniously coexist with the natural environment. With nearly 500,000 square metres of parks, green open spaces and treescapes, and walkable neighbourhoods interconnected by 18 kilometres of walking trails and 11 kilometres of cycling and jogging tracks, residents can immerse themselves in the beauty of nature while reducing their carbon footprint.

Located in the heart of Tilal Al Ghaf, Serenity Mansions greets its residents with panoramic views of lush green landscapes, and pristine lakes — but it’s the intelligence of the design that is perhaps most striking.

With stone cladding, textured paint, wooden doors, accent metal and foliage, buyers are presented with an array of design concepts that expertly blend indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a seamless and fluid design that blurs the boundaries between the two. Many of the houses take inspiration from the local landscape, and hold a distinct relationship to the natural world. Combining contemporary architecture with ancient materials cleverly enhances, rather than dominates, the surrounding landscapes.

This level of attention speaks to one of the many reason that people are flocking to Dubai in their droves. The quality of life for Dubai’s residents – from the safety of its surroundings to the beauty of its setting — is a highly influential factor in the UAE being named as the sixth best country for expatriates to live and work. No wonder residential property is in such high demand.

Combining luxury living with solid investment opportunity, Serenity Mansions is a perfect representation of the prime residential movement in Dubai today.