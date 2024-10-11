Keeping entrepreneurial spirit high

When U. Baburajan began his career as a frozen foods assistant in Dubai 50 years ago, he never imagined he would one day be managing a chain of supermarkets. In 1974, Dubai was a far cry from the vibrant metropolis it is today, yet for Baburajan, who hails from the small town of Kollam in southern India, the city was full of promise.

As a young college student, Baburajan’s entrepreneurial spirit was evident. Along with a few friends, he launched a successful tuition centre in his hometown, sparking his passion for business. However, his ambitions extended beyond his homeland. Midway through his bachelor’s degree, he felt drawn to pursue opportunities abroad. This marked the beginning of his journey in Dubai 50 years ago, armed with little more than his academic qualifications and a strong work ethic.

He vividly remembers arriving at Dubai’s modest airport back then and walking through the city streets, filled with hopes of a brighter future. During one such walk, someone outside a shop asked if he would help stack shelves in a local store. Without hesitation, Baburajan agreed, unaware that this simple “Yes” would launch a five-decade journey in retail — one that would take him from picking up cartons to managing an entire supermarket chain. His career path was marked by dedication, hard work, and a readiness to take on challenges, rarely changing employers unless it was to pursue new opportunities for growth. His hands-on experience across various roles in the supermarket industry — from ground-level staff to managerial positions — helped shape his success.

Throughout his career, Baburajan has remained dedicated to helping others, assisting hundreds of people from his hometown in finding employment in Dubai.

U. Baburajan Today, Baburajan is the retail manager of Baqer Mohebi Supermarkets, a role he’s held for many years. He played a pivotal role in expanding the chain from a single store in Bur Dubai to multiple outlets across the UAE. His forward-thinking approach led to innovative ideas in the retail sector, such as introducing the ‘1 Dirham’ section — a concept that wasn’t common in those days but has since become a popular feature. Even during challenging periods like recession and global pandemic, when many competitors were closing, Baqer Mohebi supermarkets continued to thrive, maintaining a reputation for competitive pricing and high-quality products. As of October 4, 2024, U. Baburajan celebrates 50 years in the UAE retail industry. Despite reaching this milestone, he has no plans to retire, and his passion for the job remains as strong as ever. When asked about his future, he echoes the words of poet Robert Frost, saying, “Miles to go before I sleep”. Reflecting on his success, Baburajan credits the unwavering support of the management team at Baqer Mohebi and the trust they’ve placed in him over the years. Despite the challenges he has faced, he considers his career to be a fulfilling journey shaped by the dynamic nature of the UAE’s retail industry.

He resides in Bur Dubai with his wife, Raji, while his children, Ruby and Reethu, live with their spouses, Binil and Anish, in Bahrain and the United Kingdom, respectively. He is a proud grandfather to Pavithra, Pavan, and Punnya. His grandchildren never miss a chance to listen to his stories about Dubai’s transformation — a city that has grown, just as he has, from humble beginnings into a hub of opportunity. With each story comes new experiences and fresh memories, but Baburajan’s journey is far from over. There are, indeed, more stories to come.