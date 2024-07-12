Journey between business and fitness

Baiju Chaliyil after his transformation

Baiju Chaliyil before his transformation

Baiju Chaliyil's transformation is a story of dedication and resilience. From weighing 91kg in 2020 to becoming a marathon runner at 66kg, his journey has inspired many to rethink their approach to health and fitness. Hailing from Kerala and living in Dubai since 2004, Chaliyil's story is not just about weight loss but about overcoming challenges and maintaining a balanced lifestyle amidst a busy business schedule.

In 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chaliyil faced multiple health issues, including back pain, high cholesterol, borderline blood pressure, and elevated uric acid levels. A visit to the doctor for his back pain brought a series of disappointing test results, which served as a wake-up call for him. "The test results disappointed me very much. That was the triggering point where I decided to change my lifestyle," Chaliyil recalls.

Chaliyil began his fitness journey at home with small exercises, which eventually gave him the confidence to join a gym. He admits that running even a kilometer was initially a nightmare for him. However, his dedication paid off when he participated in the 2021 New York City Marathon, a 42-kilometer race. "Running 42 kilometers was something I never imagined I could do. The marathon was a testament to the progress I made," he says.

His transformation was not just about losing weight but also about achieving a healthy and balanced lifestyle. "I started with 91kg and now maintain a weight of 66kg," Chaliyil notes. This journey spanned from age 44 to 48, demonstrating that it's never too late to prioritise fitness. Chaliyil emphasises: "You can start your fitness journey at any stage of your life. Age is just a number when you have a goal to reach."

To achieve his weight loss, Baiju made significant changes to his diet and exercise routine. He adopted a high-protein, moderate-carb diet with plenty of fibers, green vegetables, and lean proteins like chicken. He also ensured proper hydration by drinking four to six liters of water daily. His fitness routine includes a morning coffee, a pre-workout meal of oatmeal, and two hours of gym time split between weight training and cardio. Baiju credits his personal trainer, Javed Sayed and his wife Ushina Baiju for helping him reach his fitness goals.