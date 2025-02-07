HONOR becomes first tech brand to join prestigious list of official exhibition partners at Louvre Abu Dhabi

This partnership highlights the brand's commitment to support cultural initiatives that unite communities.

HONOR, a leading global technology brand, is proud to announce its partnership with Louvre Abu Dhabi for the museum's highly anticipated exhibition, “Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power” — the new exhibition featuring an extraordinary collection of over 350 works, offering an immersive journey into the cultural, social, and artistic heritage of traditional African kingdoms.

Open until 25 May 2025, the exhibition celebrates Africa's rich history, creativity, and cultural legacy from the 11th to the 21st centuries, and highlights its vitality in contemporary art. Visitors can explore an extraordinary collection of royal portraits, sculptures, ceremonial objects, and textiles, discovering the enduring connection between art, power, and identity across the African continent.

This marks a significant collaboration as HONOR becomes the first tech brand to join the esteemed list of official exhibition partners for the renowned cultural institution. The partnership aligns with HONOR's broader human-centric product vision that integrates AI and technology into everyday life scenarios. Through this collaboration, HONOR aims to extend its influence beyond technology, supporting initiatives that unite communities and enriching cultural experiences for global audiences.

“We are delighted to announce our official exhibition partnership of this extraordinary exhibition at Louvre Abu Dhabi,” said Laurance Li, general manager, HONOR GCC. “This captivating exhibition also serves as an ideal platform for new HONOR Magic7 Pro users to experience the convenience of AI technology and effortlessly immerse themselves in the journey of exploration and learning.”

The partnership also coincides with the launch of HONOR Magic7 Pro in the Middle East and Africa. The HONOR Magic7 Pro is set to change the way users may interact at concerts, exhibitions and festivals with an array of intuitive AI-infused features. As HONOR continues to push boundaries in the tech industry, its collaboration with Louvre Abu Dhabi represents a meaningful step in bridging technology with cultural and artistic exploration.