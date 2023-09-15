GLAZE Granite & Marble unveils third showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 11:26 AM

GLAZE Granite & Marble, the UAE's largest marble importer, has announced the opening of its third showroom, strategically situated on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. This newest addition, following the success of existing stone galleries in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, marks a significant milestone in GLAZE's illustrious 25-year legacy.

This new Dubai showroom showcases GLAZE's commitment to providing an extensive range of surface solutions, catering to the diverse needs of kitchen countertops, flooring, bathrooms, and exterior and interior wall cladding.

Notably, the Dubai showroom highlights top brands in sintered stone, porcelain, and engineered quartz solutions for countertops, flooring, and wall cladding. The showroom proudly features industry leaders like Neolith, XTONE by Porcelanosa, and KoZo Porcelain, all available in large format slabs to facilitate seamless design and align with current market trends.

GLAZE Granite & Marble also introduces a luxurious selection of engineered quartz countertops, featuring renowned brands — Caesarstone, Coante, and KoZo Quartz. This addition elevates the showroom into a super luxury destination for countertop and flooring solutions.

The showroom is an exquisite display of GLAZE's core products, and natural stones, including marble, granite, quartzites, and onyx. These premium natural stones are meticulously handpicked from the finest quarries in Italy, Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Brazil.

The showroom's standout attraction is the semi-precious stone collection, featuring – MaerCharme, a renowned European luxury brand.

With over 500 designs of natural stones and top brands of engineered stones (Neolith, Xtone, Caesarstone, Coante) on display, GLAZE asserts its dominance in the region's surface solutions market. The showroom becomes the definitive one-stop destination for all types of flooring, wall cladding, and countertop solutions.

What sets this showroom apart is its artistic presentation of sintered stones, porcelain tiles, and natural stones in various applications, enabling visitors to witness firsthand how these materials can enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space.

For more information on GLAZE’s comprehensive product range and the showroom's location, please visit www.glaze.ae.