DITP hosts glittering ‘Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair Gala Night’ in Dubai

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:51 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 4:52 PM

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), under the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand and Thai Trade Center Dubai Office, recently concluded the ‘Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair Gala Night: The World’s Leading Gems & Jewelry Destination’ in Dubai, aiming to strengthen trade alliances and promote Thailand’s international trade.

The event brought together industry leaders and potential private sector participants to engage in business negotiations and deepen business relationships.

Sorayut Chasombat, ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to UAE; Nipa Nirannoot, Consul-General of Thailand to Dubai; Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director general of DITP; and Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand, among many other industry leaders, graced the event with their presence.

The UAE is a significant trade gateway and centre for the region’s gems and jewellery trade, similar to Thailand’s role in the industry. In 2023, the trade in gems and jewellery between Thailand and the Middle East exceeded US $500 million, with the UAE being Thailand’s top trading partner in the region.

Thailand exported gems and jewelry worth $265.37 million to the UAE, accounting for 50.3 per cent of its total exports to the Middle East. On the import side, Thailand imported gems and jewellery valued at $252.09 million from the UAE, making up 51.02 per cent of its total imports from the region.

The shared significance of the gems and jewellery sector presents a unique opportunity for both countries to forge a strategic partnership. The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) is inviting UAE businesses to participate in the 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, to be held from September 9-13, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is a leading international trading platform for gems and jewellery, featuring a wide range of activities and serving as a crucial trading platform for the region. Co-organised by DITP and GIT, it has grown to become one of the top four largest events of its kind in the world. “We warmly invite UAE businesses, whether as exhibitors or buyers, to participate in the Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair,” said Sereroengrit. “This is an excellent opportunity to explore new markets, find high-quality suppliers, and enhance your business prospects while fostering valuable connections.” Don’t miss this chance to experience the world’s leading gems and jewelry destination! Join us at the 70th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair from September 9-13, and be part of a global platform that connects you with potential partners and clients from around the world.

For more information on how to participate or attend the event, please visit https://bkkgems.com.