Burjeel: Setting new standards in orthopaedic care through DoH-accredited centers

From simple fractures to complex reconstructive surgeries, Burjeel has become a renowned name in orthopaedic care, offering exceptional care across a wide range of conditions. Under the umbrella of Burjeel Holdings, three advanced and well-equipped facilities, Paley Middle East Clinic, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, take the lead in transforming orthopaedic offerings in the region. As an achievement marking its expertise in the field, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi recently accredited these facilities as specialised centers in orthopaedic surgery and medicine in Abu Dhabi.

Paley Middle East Clinic

The Paley Middle East Clinic is a hub for complex orthopaedic conditions in the region. Since its establishment at BMC, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, this clinic has had a profound impact on patients from across the globe.

At the helm of the Paley Middle East Clinic is Dr Dror Paley, an internationally renowned orthopaedic surgeon known for his expertise in limb lengthening, deformity reconstruction, and joint preservation. Dr Paley is the founder and director of the Paley Institute in Florida, US. His extensive experience and innovative approaches have significantly influenced the clinic’s success. He is joined by a team of distinguished orthopaedic consultants, including Dr Michael Uglow, Dr David Feldman, Dr Matthew Dobbs, Dr Claire Shannon, Dr Kaveh Asadi, Dr Katherine Miller, Dr Arun R Hariharan, and Dr Simone Battibugli. Together, they provide exceptional care to patients at the clinic.

The Paley Middle East Clinic addresses an array of orthopaedic conditions including post-traumatic injuries, neuromuscular conditions, developmental and congenital disorders. Its comprehensive range of orthopaedic services includes paediatric orthopaedic surgery, limb lengthening, limb reconstruction, hip dysplasia treatment, and foot and ankle reconstruction surgery. Additionally, it provides expert trauma reconstruction for both adult and paediatric cases, ensuring top-tier care for complex orthopaedic conditions.

The Paley Middle East Clinic continues to push the boundaries of orthopaedic care through the introduction of advanced surgical techniques. One such innovation is the use of new-generation electromagnetic lengthening nails for bone lengthening. Additionally, the clinic has implemented a guided growth system using plates specifically designed at the Paley Institute in the US.

Dr Michael Uglow, Director of Paley Middle East Clinic and Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Dr Michael Uglow, director of Paley Middle East Clinic and consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgeon, explains, “Paley Middle East Clinic provides comprehensive care from experienced surgeons accredited by Western medical boards. By combining expertise with the latest technology, we focus on reconstruction rather than amputation, preserving limbs and restoring function. We guarantee timely care and offer innovative services that bring hope and smiles back to our patients’ lives.”

Burjeel Medical City

Located in Mohammed bin Zayed City, BMC’s Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine offers comprehensive treatment for various bone and muscle issues. The expert team of orthopaedic surgeons and specialists at BMC helps patients regain mobility, enhancing performance and improving quality of life for all ages.

The department at BMC, a leader for both general and surgical orthopaedic care, offers services including arthroplasty, cartilage regeneration, joint preservation, and complex procedures for fractures and neglected trauma. Orthopaedics experts at BMC have performed many first-of-their-kind complex surgeries including 3D hologram-assisted knee replacement surgery. Supporting these services, BMC’s team of board-certified orthopaedic doctors offer personalised, evidence-based treatment tailored to each patient’s unique needs, facilitated by the latest technology to ensure faster recovery.

Dr Mohamed Muath ADI, Head of Orthopaedics and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

Dr Mohamed Muath ADI, head of orthopaedics and consultant orthopaedic surgeon at BMC, says, “We are proud of our recent surgical achievements in complex sports injuries, robotic-assisted knee replacements, and revisions of old artificial joints. We provide customised treatments for patients with chronic health issues and high risks according to their conditions.”

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

With a specialised team dedicated to offering the latest treatments, the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, is a frontrunner in orthopaedic care. A preferred destination for international patients seeking the best surgical options, the department covers all areas of orthopaedic surgery, including joint replacement surgeries (hip, knee, shoulder), sports medicine with arthroscopic procedures, and trauma and fracture care through advanced management of musculoskeletal injuries. From consultation to recovery, patients can experience specialised services and seamless care at the facility. Dedicated international patient coordinators assist with travel and accommodation for a comfortable experience. The department employs the latest technologies in procedures, including total hip arthroplasty for congenital dislocations, arthroscopic knee surgery, and ligament reconstruction. The highly skilled medical team has extensive experience across all orthopaedic subspecialties, comprising joints, neck, spine, hip, pelvis, and extremities, as well as ultrasound-guided procedures and cartilage repair techniques. The department also has rehabilitation services, telemedicine, and remote monitoring. The goal is to implement advanced procedures such as 3D printing for customised implants, robot-assisted surgery, stem cell and gene therapy, and personalised orthopaedic programmes. Dr Oussama Chaar, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgery and Head of Department (Expert in knee and hip surgery). Dr Oussama Chaar, consultant orthopaedic surgery and head of department (Expert in knee and hip surgery), emphasises, “We strive to be the preferred destination for orthopaedic patients from inside and outside the country. Our global expertise and advanced techniques ensure a comfortable and smooth patient journey. We prioritise quality and accuracy in developing treatment plans for each condition by providing world-class services.” Multidisciplinary team, expansive network The orthopaedic expertise of these three leading facilities extends across Burjeel’s integrated network throughout the Emirates. Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai offers the comprehensive orthopaedic care. The hospital’s orthopaedic specialists and surgeons provide exceptional care for adults and children with various musculoskeletal ailments, including fractures, arthritis, sports injuries, work-related injuries, deformities, autoimmune diseases, and neuromuscular problems. Notably, the hospital has performed the region’s first Vertebral Tethering Surgery (spine). A multidisciplinary team comprising specialty-trained nurses, rehabilitation physicians, clinical psychologists, and various medical specialists ensures holistic care through its facilities. Through this integrated network, Burjeel leverages advanced medical expertise, state-of-the-art technology, and a patient-centered approach to empower movement and restore lives, providing comprehensive care from diagnosis to rehabilitation. This model ensures that each patient receives optimal care at every stage, whether it involves initial consultations, complex surgical interventions, or specialised rehabilitation services. For appointments visit: www.burjeel.com or call 80055

