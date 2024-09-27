A thrilling showcase of Thai culture

Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE; Nipa Nirannoot, Consul–General of Thailand to Dubai;Pitichai Ratananaka, executive director of Thai Trade Centre in Dubai; Pasabhu Upathamwaranon, assistant director of Thai Trade Centre in Dubai; Ali Haji Mohamed Khoori, CEO of UAE MUAY Thai and Kickboxing Federation; Ahmad Abdolaziz Bahman of UAE MUAY Thai and Kickboxing Federation; Abdul of Colosseum Muay Thai and other dignitaries.— supplied photo.

The vibrant spirit of Thailand took centre stage in Dubai as the Thai Trade Centre proudly hosted the highly anticipated Muay Thai Festival 2024 on September 24 at the Emirates Golf Club.

Pitichai Ratananaka, executive director of the Thai Trade Centre in Dubai, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the enthusiastic attendees and partners, saying,: “Today’s festival was a beautiful reflection of Thai culture and community spirit. We witnessed not only a display of martial arts but a lively celebration of a culture that unites us all.”

The event was a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Commerce of the Royal Thai Government, alongside the Thai Trade Centre Dubai Office. It received invaluable support from the Royal Thai Embassy, the Royal Thai Consulate-General in the UAE, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Colosseum Muay Thai, Now Muay Thai, and the Dubai Golf team.

The festival showcased the rich heritage of Muay Thai, emphasising its role in promoting Thai culture in the UAE. A key highlight of the day was the inspiring opening address by Sorayut Chasombat, ambassador of Thailand to the UAE, who emphasised Muay Thai’s significance in strengthening cultural ties and sportsmanship between Thailand and the UAE. He noted: “Muay Thai is not just a sport; it’s a deeply rooted part of Thai identity. Today, we share this identity with the wonderful people of the UAE.”

Attendees enjoyed performances that showcased the history of Muay Thai, including the revered Wai Kru ceremony and a thrilling demonstration of the Top 10 Mae Mai Muay Thai techniques.

Additionally, the internationally renowned Now Muay Thai team travelled from Thailand to deliver a captivating presentation of Muay Thai Boran fight scenes, mesmerising the crowd with their skill and mastery.

Adding to the excitement, Ali Haji Mohamed Khoori, CEO of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, discussed the “Growth of Muay Thai in the UAE and the importance of nurturing local talent”. Festivalgoers of all ages had the chance to engage in interactive sessions and activities led by the UAE Muay Thai & Kickboxing Federation and Colosseum Muay Thai team, offering an immersive introduction to the art of Muay Thai. The festival reached its peak with the announcement of the upcoming ‘Thai Select Festival 2024’, scheduled for November 8-9, from 12pm to 2am at The Lawn, Emirates Golf Club. This inaugural event promises to be a spectacular showcase of Thailand’s soft power, featuring the 5Fs: fight, food, film, fashion, and festival. With free entry for all, visitors can expect a sensational experience with Thai cuisine, cultural performances, Muay Thai exhibitions, live cooking demonstrations, and much more. Attendees will also have the chance to win an exciting trip to Thailand! As the festival came to a close, Nipa Nirannoot, consul-general of Thailand to Dubai, expressed her gratitude to attendees and partners, encouraging everyone to participate in the upcoming Thai Select Festival. “Let us continue to celebrate our shared love for Thai culture and sports. We can’t wait to welcome you all back in November.”

