A holistic approach to learning

Published: Fri 23 Feb 2024, 12:37 PM

Noya British School, the first greenfield school under Aldar Education’s newly-established Aldar Schools brand, is a beacon of innovative learning, holistic development, and inclusivity. The school is set to redefine the education landscape in Abu Dhabi with broadened access to quality education at an accessible cost.

At Noya British School, we are guided by our core values, which shape every aspect of our school’s culture and environment. These values encompass our commitment to fostering academic excellence while nurturing the holistic development of each and every student. Our ethos emphasises inclusivity, empowerment, and the relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional education at an accessible cost.

Rachael Giles, Founding Principal of Noya British School

Our curriculum, the esteemed British Curriculum, is meticulously designed to offer our students a comprehensive and well-balanced education that goes beyond textbooks.

As part of Aldar Education’s portfolio, we benefit from a vast network of exceptional educational resources and innovative teaching methodologies, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a globally competitive world.

Beyond the classroom, we offer a diverse range of extracurricular activities, including sports, creative arts, music, and digital literacy — activities that not only promote physical fitness and growth but also nurture the social and emotional growth of our students.

Technology also plays a pivotal role at Noya British School. We embrace technology as a powerful tool for enhancing teaching and learning. Our state-of-the-art facilities include smart classrooms equipped with the latest educational technology, providing students with interactive and immersive learning experiences. However, what truly sets Noya British School apart is our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

Through an inclusive, nurturing, and inspiring learning environment, we not only prioritise academic excellence but also the holistic growth of each and every one of our students.