A decade of best-in-class healthcare hospitality services across the UAE

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:35 AM

FASSCO, a trusted leader in healthcare hospitality, proudly marks 10 years of delivering exceptional services across the UAE. Over the past decade, FASSCO has become the preferred partner for managing food and nutrition services within healthcare facilities under the prestigious M42 network, including the renowned Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD).

With a commitment to enhancing patient and staff well-being, FASSCO serves over one million meals annually, reflecting its dedication to high-quality care and service. M42, a tech-driven global healthcare leader and one of the largest providers in the region, continues to collaborate with FASSCO in shaping the future of healthcare hospitality.

Mario Ojeda, vice-president of facilities management at M42, said: “M42 is committed to delivering world-class care and services to our patients, and our partnership with FASSCO enables us to provide our patients with nutritious meals that aid their road to recovery. Nutrition is fundamental to the healing process, and we are proud to have FASSCO as our trusted partner in this mission.”

FASSCO specialises in providing customised, condition-based diets, elevating patient experiences with a commitment to patient safety. This includes the implementation of the globally recognised International Dysphagia Diet Standardization Initiative (IDDSI) framework, advanced technology solutions, and premium retail offerings. Our excellence in healthcare hospitality has been recognised by prominent institutions including the Dubai Health Authority, Kings College Hospital London, Yas Clinic, M42, and Solutions+.

P4ATH — Patients, People, Process, and Performance at the heart of everything we do

FASSCO is committed to localisation of talent and has built tech enabled competency development platform to train, certify and deploy high performing workforce on the front lines, enabling them to form genuine, fair relationships and provide exceptional care.

As part of its commitment to delivering first-class performance, FASSCO has made significant investments in building advanced, tech-driven operating platforms. Among these platforms is PulseXPro, a sophisticated operational system designed to manage daily activities with precision. PulseFood, FASSCO’s in-house food delivery app, ensures seamless meal delivery services. Additionally, PulseRe oversees the entire lifecycle of caregivers, from recruitment to retirement. This platform meticulously tracks essential details such as training completion, competency certifications, medical records, and all other vital documentation. This comprehensive system benefits clients, caregivers, and FASSCO by ensuring quality, compliance, and care.

Through these innovations, FASSCO consistently enhances service delivery and promotes well-being for all stakeholders involved.

At FASSCO, quality is paramount. The company uphold rigorous food tastings, precise temperature controls, and top-notch hygiene standards, fostering strong client relationships. By collaborating with global vendors, FASSCO maintains a safe and reliable supply chain. Raju Shete, president of Planet Group and founder of FASSCO, remarked: “FASSCO’s journey is a testament of our group’s unwavering commitment to building best-in-class, patient-first healthcare support services that prioritize patient well-being, exceptional experiences, and safety at every step. With over 50 years of expertise in managing and scaling large-scale food service operations globally, particularly across remote, offshore, and complex distributed environments, Planet Group has built a solid foundation on safety, compliance, operational discipline, reliability, environmental sustainability, and data-driven decision-making. This expertise has been instrumental in driving FASSCO’s growth and success as a leader in delivering comprehensive services that significantly improve patient outcomes. We remain dedicated to setting new benchmarks in the healthcare and support services industry as we continue our mission to elevate the standards of care and service excellence.” Sandeep Dhupar, CEO of FASSCO, stated, “We are committed to redefining healthcare hospitality through a relentless focus on safety, efficiency, and superior patient outcomes, ensuring that our services support the evolving needs of healthcare providers and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of patients.” Comprehensive services beyond core food offerings FASSCO’s service portfolio extends well beyond its renowned food and nutrition services. The company offers a comprehensive suite of healthcare support services that include everything from design and build projects to master planning support for various facility areas. These areas encompass accommodation, kitchen, cafeterias, pantries, patient rooms, lounges for doctors and nurses, storage areas, garbage disposal, and treatment facilities. FASSCO’s detailed procurement catalog covers all necessary equipment, tools, consumables, and uniforms, ensuring facilities are well-equipped to serve healthcare needs. In addition to environmental services, facility management, patient support services staffing, and nursing staffing, FASSCO's workforce solutions provide healthcare providers with the skilled personnel required to maintain the highest levels of patient care. Furthermore, FASSCO operates retail outlets like Seasons Cafe and Kitchens, which promote a health-conscious community by offering fresh, nutritious meals.

As a Prime Vendor, FASSCO also provides strategic consulting on the development and operation of healthcare facilities. This guidance aims to drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance patient outcomes, demonstrating FASSCO’s commitment to elevating the standards of healthcare hospitality.