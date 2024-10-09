UAE: Want to be a pilot? Etihad relaunches training programme for young Emiratis

Photos: Waad Barakat

Etihad Airways' pilot training programme for UAE nationals is back after a four-year hiatus.

Aiming to nurture the next generation of Emirati pilots, the airline's UAE National Cadet Pilot Programmen is open to candidates aged 17 to 28 with a high school diploma. No prior experience is required, making the scheme accessible to a broader talent pool.

“Participants will undergo rigorous training, studying 14 subjects over 18 months, including practical flying experience in Spain and simulator training back in Abu Dhabi. This comprehensive approach ensures they are well-prepared for their roles,” Captain Mohamed Al Anwahu, VP of flight operations at Etihad, told Khaleej Times.

“This programme not only equips cadets with flying skills but also instils the confidence and discipline required in a high-stakes environment. We’re committed to ensuring they thrive both in the cockpit and beyond.”

Nadia Bastaki, chief people and corporate affairs officer at Etihad Airways, said their goal was to graduate about 60 cadets every year for the next six to seven years.

“This programme is crucial not only for our operational growth but also for enhancing the representation of UAE nationals in the aviation sector," Bastaki said.

The decision to resume the cadet programme follows a thorough evaluation of industry needs post-Covid, particularly as the aviation landscape rapidly evolves.

Bastaki said passenger behaviour has shifted significantly, creating a pressing need to expand the airline's fleet and workforce. “To support our ambitious plans, we must ensure a steady pipeline of skilled aviation workers, which includes a strong focus on national talent,” she said.

Al Anwahu highlighted the excitement surrounding the programme's revival. “The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many young Emiratis are eager to join, especially following the success of our first female captain, Aisha, who has inspired many women to pursue careers in aviation.”

Etihad will ensure all candidates have the resources they need to thrive, he said. “We’re committed to creating pathways for all, especially women, to explore their potential in aviation."

Flying is 'not for everyone'

The programme is designed not only to provide technical flying skills but also to prepare cadets for the lifestyle of a professional pilot. Al Anwahu said: “We also focus on understanding the human factor in our programme because it prepares cadets for the demanding lifestyle of a pilot."

"This profession isn't for everyone," he said. “It requires resilience, adaptability, and an awareness of how flying can affect both mind and body. While the excitement of flying is unparalleled, it comes with challenges, such as irregular schedules and the need for physical and mental stamina.”

In tandem with the announcement of the programme's resumption, Etihad Airways held a graduation ceremony for those whose education was interrupted by Covid-19.

Among the recent graduates is Layla Al Saeedi, who expressed her pride and excitement about completing her training. “Graduating today feels incredibly rewarding. The journey was long and filled with challenges, particularly during Covid, but overcoming those obstacles has made me stronger,” Al Saeedi said.

Layla Al Saeedi She urged aspiring female pilots not to hesitate. “Taking that first step is essential. Surrounding yourself with supportive people can make all the difference. Women are breaking barriers in every field, including aviation, and we have the power to achieve our goals,” she said. During the 2024 graduation ceremony, Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves emphasised the importance of nurturing future generations of pilots. “One of the most important moments for any national carrier is the opportunity to organize our future generational pilots. We are creating opportunities for you to excel, and we trust you to support this company and Abu Dhabi’s growth,” Neves said. Antonoaldo Neves He expressed pride in the graduates’ achievements and dedication, highlighting that becoming a pilot is not just a job but a major commitment that can change lives. Neves also underscored the significance of investing in Emirati talent, stating that each Emirati pilot represents a vital contribution to Abu Dhabi's economic development and the future of the aviation sector. ALSO READ: Etihad Airways to hire 2,000 pilots, cabin crew, mechanics this year UAE air taxis: Hiring, training of pilots to begin soon