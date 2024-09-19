UAE: Over 8 million employees now covered by job loss insurance

Recruiters said the long-term incentives are no longer restricted to C-suite level executives as companies also offer them to other managerial staff
More than 8 million employees have already registered for the UAE's unemployment insurance scheme since its launch in January 2023, authorities announced on Thursday.
Overseen by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the insurance is mandatory for all national and expatriate employees across public and private sectors, including free zone workers.
Those who fail to sign up or renew their insurance policy may incur a fine of Dh400.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Certain categories, however, are excluded from the scheme, including business owners managing their own enterprises, domestic workers, temporary employees, minors under 18, and retirees transitioning to new employment.
The ministry urges all eligible employees to register promptly to avoid penalties and take advantage of the financial safety net the scheme provides.
Designed as an affordable option, this unemployment insurance offers support for a limited duration in case of job loss.
The scheme comprises two categories:
To qualify for compensation, beneficiaries must have maintained their subscription for at least 12 consecutive months.
Compensation rights are forfeited if an individual cancels their residency and departs the country or secures new employment.
Employees are reminded to renew their insurance before expiration and must apply for compensation within 30 days following the termination of their employment.
Filing a claim can be done through the ILOE website or through its app.
ALSO READ:
Recruiters said the long-term incentives are no longer restricted to C-suite level executives as companies also offer them to other managerial staff
Applicants are asked to attend Open Days in its Jebel Ali 6 and Sonapur 11 accommodations from 8am to 1pm
Hiring UAE nationals on paper but not giving them any real tasks in the company is considered fraud and a serious violation of the law
Not all interns took up jobs they wanted to pursue in the future, others went for something that would help them learn other skills, like content creation and public speaking
When it comes to nationalisation, inclusive decision-making ensures that a company not only thrives locally but resonates with the national identity
The company which employed 116,500 people as of June 29, said the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2024
'Employees who feel valued through fair compensation, job fit, and career opportunities are more inclined to feel engaged in their workplace'
Imagine a firm acting like a strict parent, setting all the rules and watching the clock