UAE: Over 400 private companies fined for fake Emiratisation tactics in 1 year

Besides imposing penalties, violating establishments are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system — a step that comes with consequences such as higher service fees

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM Last updated: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 12:09 PM

As many as 441 private establishments have violated Emiratisation rules from the second half of 2022 to date, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, Mohre said 436 establishments were fined for false Emiratisation while five establishments were found to have circumvented targets.

Penalties and administrative procedures were imposed on violating establishments. Nafis financial benefits had also been cut for UAE nationals who were proven to have been hired through false Emiratisation tactics.

In addition to imposing financial penalties, the violating establishments are downgraded to the third category, which is the lowest category within the classification system of private sector establishments registered with the Ministry. This step has several consequences for establishments, including higher fees to be paid for the Ministry’s service fees, compared to the fees paid by establishments in the first and second categories.

The ministry refers establishments that commit severe violations to the Public Prosecution for legal action. It also cancels work permits of UAE nationals who were appointed falsely and orders violating establishments to pay the Emiratisation targets financial contributions.

“We urge UAE nationals not to accept false Emiratisation jobs, as the financial support allocated by Nafis aims to empower UAE nationals in real jobs, enabling them to actively participate in the UAE’s development process across various sectors,” the Ministry added.

“We call on Emiratis working in the private sector, as well as the general public, to report any violations related to Emiratisation decisions using our channels, either by contacting the call centre at 600590000 or through the Ministry’s smart application.

