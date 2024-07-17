UAE: Over 400 Emiratis hired in private healthcare

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 6:10 PM

The private healthcare sector has hired 425 Emiratis after signing Studying Citizen Employment Contracts.

This comes after they enrolled in Nafis’ National Healthcare Programme, the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation revealed.

The Ministry said efforts are “currently under way to employ more than 1,600 UAE citizens enrolled in the programme.”

The authority said it collaborated with Nafis to introduce the Studying Citizen Employment Contract. Under the contract, the student receives company sponsorship and a minimum salary of Dh4,000, paid through the Wage Protection System.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.