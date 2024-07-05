UAE midday work ban: Ministry ramps up inspections ahead of peak summer

Even the best talent in the world won't thrive in an unhealthy work environment — here are the signs you should look out for
UAE authorities are actively monitoring the implementation of workers' midday break that started middle of last month and will run until September 15.
The break, which is being implemented for the 20th consecutive year, prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas across the UAE between 12.30pm and 3pm.
On Friday, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, visited a construction site belonging to Binghatti Developers as part of the ministry’s inspections among private companies.
Last month, he also visited a Sobha Realty construction site, where he toured the rest areas and was briefed on the health and safety standards adopted by the company.
Some jobs are exempted from the federal policy, including works related to water supply or electricity, cutting off traffic, and those involved in basic services. Companies, however, will need to request a permit for middday break exemption.
Any company caught violating the rule will be fined Dh5,000 for each employee found working during the midday break. The penalty can reach up to Dh50,000 if several employees are involved.
According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), “companies are required to provide shaded areas for workers during the midday break to protect them from heat stress caused by sun exposure while working. Companies must also provide adequate cooling, sufficient drinking water to prevent dehydration, first aid equipment at work sites, and other means to ensure workers’ comfort.”
Mohre urged the public to report any violations of the midday break by contacting its call centre at 600590000, or through its website or smart app.
Aside from the midday break, Mohre also collaborated government and private sector companies to provide 6,000 rest stations for delivery workers across the UAE.
