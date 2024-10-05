UAE jobs: Worried about getting fired, replaced by AI that never takes a break? Here's a reminder

Photo: Reuters file used for illustrative purposes

Question: Will I lose my job once my company starts using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve workflow and boost productivity?

Answer: Imagine AI in the workplace not as the villain in your career journey, but more like the most reliable intern you've ever had. Sure, it can crunch numbers at superhuman speeds and never takes a coffee break, but it’s not here to snag your desk.

It’s the people drafting the algorithms who decide how AI reshapes our workday. Think of it this way: AI won't steal your job any more than your smartphone steals your ability to think.

Here's the mindset needed:

Adaptive learning: Just as we adapted from typewriters to personal computers, embracing AI requires a willingness to evolve continuously. This doesn't mean mastering the nuts and bolts of machine learning algorithms, but understanding how AI impacts your role and industry can demystify the tech and turn apprehension into appreciation.

Collaborative spirit: AI thrives on data and patterns, but it doesn't understand human nuances or emotions. While it excels at processing information, it doesn't get jokes, empathy, or morale. That’s where human insight is irreplaceable. The future workplace champions collaboration between AI and human intelligence to solve complex problems creatively. Think of AI as a powerful back-office tool that leaves you more time to engage with clients or dream up the next big idea.

Culture of innovation: Organisations must foster an environment that doesn't just tolerate change but encourages it. This involves training teams, setting up supportive structures, and maintaining flexibility to pivot as AI technologies evolve.

And the practical steps? They're about integration and enhancement:

Proactive upskilling: Embrace learning opportunities that enhance your AI fluency. Workshops, webinars, and courses can transform AI from a threat into an asset, equipping you to work alongside smart machines effectively. Empower through technology: Instead of merely setting goals, empower your team by integrating AI tools that complement their skills and streamline workflows. This helps everyone see AI as an empowering tool rather than a replacement. Encourage human-AI collaboration: Design systems where AI handles the tedious data crunching or scheduling, freeing up your team to focus on creative and interpersonal tasks that drive business forward.