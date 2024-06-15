UAE jobs: Should HR protect a company or support employees?

UAE nationals in the private sector have increased by 170 per cent since 2021
Question: What’s the role of HR: protecting the company or supporting the employees?
Answer: If only the role of HR were as simple as opening an umbrella and floating down from the sky above the Emirates. Think of HR as the Mary Poppins of the corporate world—'practically perfect’ in guiding an organisation to its strategic heights through the capabilities of its people.
With a bottomless carpet bag not of items but of insights and initiatives, all there to bring out the ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ in every employee. Dive into that bag, and what do you find?
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Well, there’s a compass for navigating career paths, an enchanted mirror that reflects true potential, and a spoonful of encouragement to help with professional development. They’ve got trusty tools for team-building – think team retreats that are more about zip lines than conference lines. They've got those training sessions transformed into adventures, where 'boring' is a banned word and where learning is as fun as flying a kite.
And just when you think that's all, they surprise you with a pop-up workshop on work-life magic or a wellness wand that turns ‘overtime’ into ‘me-time’.
But let's not be mistaken— HR isn’t there to clean up after everyone's mess or simply type up your documents. They're the ones dancing with chimney sweeps and flying kites, orchestrating the symphony of the workplace, all the while keeping a keen eye on the winds of change. HR is there to make sure when it does, as they always do, every employee is ready to set sail in the right direction. They're the custodians of culture, the architects of engagement, and the weavers of the workplace fabric that’s productive, diverse, and inclusive.
They sprinkle a bit of magic in the mix not just to tick boxes but to check in on the beating heart of the organisation— its people. They're the quiet enablers of success, working diligently behind the scenes to ensure that every person can be their best self at work, making the workplace not just a job site but a canvas for personal and professional growth.
It's not just about filling seats with talent; it's about filling roles with passion, purpose, and performance. That's the Poppins promise, delivered with a smile and an umbrella that's always ready to unfold the next chapter, where every day is an opportunity for something wonderfully new.
Roujin Ghamsari is an accomplished HR practitioner and fellow of the CIPD, a professional body for HR and people development. Named among the 'Most Influential HR Practitioners 2023', she excels at collaborating with C-Suite leadership to craft and implement robust people plans, enabling organisations to deliver their strategic objectives.
ALSO READ:
UAE nationals in the private sector have increased by 170 per cent since 2021
It's about crafting a compensation policy that's flexible — but also grounded in common sense
Travel and tourism sector will be employing 928,000 people by 2034, with 1 in 9 residents working in the sector
Sometimes, leaders can be so far removed from daily operations that they forget they are managing humans, not robots
The airline conducts regular recruitment drives in cities across the globe to foster opportunities for aspiring aviation professionals
The trend is seeing professionals in their 20s take positions as directors and vice-presidents of companies — but does it put careers at risk?
Diverse visa options, tech adoption across sectors and freelancer-friendly policies are credited for surge in registrations
Attracted by better wages, the Emirates has witnessed an influx of professionals and workers from Asia, the US, Europe and the Middle East