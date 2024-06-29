UAE jobs: Should employees' salary hikes, bonuses depend only on annual appraisals?

File photo

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

Question: Many studies have shown annual performance appraisals are an ineffective measure of productivity or success. What alternatives should employers consider?

Answer: In the modern workplace, the annual appraisal has become a tokenistic, tick-box exercise. Let’s face it, for many, they're often as helpful as a sunshade in a storm. Just the other day, I was chatting with a colleague who mused over said, saying, “it's like watering a plant once a year and expecting a garden.” It's a simple truth that underscores the need for more frequent and meaningful engagement in nurturing talent.

That got me thinking. Regular nourishment is what really lets things bloom, and it's no different with employees. It’s about nurturing growth consistently, not in yearly spurts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Consider quarterly reviews — a practice many firms are adopting. Consistent and constructive feedback is the lifeblood of employee development, much like regular watering is essential for a garden to thrive. Adopting quarterly reviews, rather than annual ones, offers a strategic approach to nurturing professional growth. This method ensures that achievements and areas for improvement are addressed promptly, fostering a proactive workplace culture. It creates a balanced ecosystem where feedback, much like essential nutrients, is given in the right doses at the right time to support the steady growth of the organisation's talent.

Now, think about the broader picture. Beyond formalities, imagine if feedback in the workplace flowed continuously and organically, offering timely highlights of achievements and pinpointing areas needing attention. This real-time communication would enable us to leverage our strengths and address weaknesses promptly, keeping us on a productive track. Would you review your budget just once a year?

I’m personally a big fan of project-based reviews. There's something incredibly empowering about wrapping up a project and diving straight into an 'After Action Review'.

Imagine your team was working on a major complex project. They had a rockstar moment, coming in under budget and ahead of schedule. But their annual appraisal? A lukewarm nod six months later. Talk about a mood killer. If they’d had an immediate 'After Action Review', imagine the momentum and morale boost, ready to leap into the next challenge with all that fresh know-how. Talking it through, analysing what happened, why it happened, and how it can be done better — it’s a great prep for the next big win. Discussing outcomes and improvements right away is excellent preparation for future success.

Additionally, when we link financial incentives like raises and bonuses directly to annual reviews, we're not seeing the whole picture. It's vital that such rewards accurately capture an employee's contributions throughout the year, not just a snapshot from an annual evaluation. This way, we're making well-informed decisions based on comprehensive, up-to-date performance data. You don’t want to be providing yearly updates on a daily news story. You’d miss the nuances, the shifts, and frankly, you could be basing financial decisions on outdated info.